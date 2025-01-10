Grouping of the Bentley business operations in the UK, Europe, Middle East, India and Africa under newly devised EMEA region

New region includes 95 retail partners across 41 markets, and represents a third of global sales volume

Revised structure aimed at streamlining business operations and maximising synergies

New regional division will be led by Richard Leopold, Regional Director EMEA

Crewe, Bentley Motors announces today the alignment of its business operations in the UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India into a combined region, now becoming the EMEA region and biggest for the luxury marque.

It will comprise 95 retail partners in 41 markets and represents approximately a third of the brand’s sales volume globally.

Leading the new region will be Richard Leopold, Regional Director, who has over 17 years of experience with Bentley Motors and a deep understanding of complex regional markets, having already commanded each market under this new regional structure.

He adds: “I am extremely excited to continue to collaborate closely with our retail partners to drive the growth of our business across the UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India under this new guise. This journey will not only focus on the launch of new models aligned with our Beyond100+ strategy but also emphasise enhancing our network and elevating the customer experience in our biggest single region in the world."