Manama, Bahrain: BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, is proud to announce that its flagship mobile payment application, BenefitPay, has been honored with the Fintech Award at the Bahrain Digital Content Awards 2023. The prestigious ceremony, organized by the Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH), took place at the Gulf Convention Center and was held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council.

Abdulwahed AlJanahi, CEO of BENEFIT, graciously accepted the award from His Excellency Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, recognizing the innovation and excellence embodied by the BenefitPay application.

The widely adopted BenefitPay application stands out for its seamless payment solutions, providing users with a secure and easy way to make payments, transfer money and settle bills directly from their smartphones. The app facilitates quick and convenient transactions through QR code scanning, simplifying the payment process for both consumers and merchants. Additionally, users can also effortlessly pay utility bills and manage other financial obligations through a single platform. The app also enables peer-to-peer money transfers, allowing users to send and receive funds instantly within Bahrain. Furthermore, BenefitPay’s advanced security features which include biometric authentication and encryption ensure the safety and privacy of user data, while its intuitive and user-friendly interface makes it accessible to users of all ages and technical proficiencies.

"We are honored to receive this award, which reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in the fintech sector," said Abdulwahed AlJanahi. "BenefitPay has transformed the way people in Bahrain handle their financial transactions, and this recognition motivates us to continue enhancing our services to meet the evolving needs of our users."

The Bahrain Digital Content Awards celebrate outstanding contributions to digital content and technology in various sectors, highlighting the critical role of innovation in driving economic growth and development. BENEFIT's recognition in the fintech category underscores the company's leadership in advancing digital financial solutions in the Kingdom.