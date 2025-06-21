Manama - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has been officially re-accredited with the upgraded version of ISO 27001:2022 (Information Security Management System) as well as for ISO 22301:2019 (Business Continuity Management Systems).

This notable achievement follows the successful completion of a comprehensive joint audit for both standards—conducted with zero non-conformities reported by the certification body. It marks a significant milestone in BENEFIT’s operational journey and reinforces its ongoing commitment to the highest standards of quality, information security, and excellence. It also reflects the organisation’s strategic emphasis on maintaining robust business continuity frameworks and ensuring consistent service reliability across all operations.

The successful recertification serves as an international testament to BENEFIT’s commitment to implementing global best practices in the field of data protection and information security, and its consistent efforts to ensure the uninterrupted availability of its financial services and its proactive approach to continuously improve and modernise its internal systems and frameworks. BENEFIT’s compliance with the updated versions of both ISO certifications further reflects the integrated and comprehensive security standards it has embedded across all departments and processes, enhancing the trust and confidence of its clients, partners, and stakeholders in its ability to protect sensitive financial data and sustain service delivery.

Mr. Badran Bukamal, Head, Risk Management & Information Security at BENEFIT, stated: “We are proud to have received the re-accreditation of ISO certifications in both Information Security Management System and Business Continuity Management Systems. This accomplishment represents the culmination of years of dedication and hard work by our team, who have once again demonstrated their ability to meet and exceed the highest international standards in cybersecurity and operational sustainability. At BENEFIT, such achievements serve as a catalyst to reinforce our dedication to safeguarding customer data and ensuring the uninterrupted continuity of our operations.”

Mr. Bukamal further added: “These accreditations reflect our vision to position BENEFIT as a secure and dependable fintech provider, trusted by both customers and partners, and recognised for delivering high-quality, distinguished services. They also highlight the important stage of growth the company has achieved, along with our continued investment in business continuity and resilience planning—ensuring that our clients, suppliers, and partners are equipped to navigate unforeseen challenges. In parallel, we remain focused on advancing our information security management capabilities and proactively addressing the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats.”

