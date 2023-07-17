Manama, Bahrain: - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, is pleased to announce that its innovative solution, the E-Cheque, has been honored with the renowned Bahraini Digital Content Award in the Business & Commerce Category. The accolade was presented at the awards ceremony organized by the Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH) and coincided with the MEET IT & BITEX 2023 conference, which took place from July 4th to 6th and held at the Gulf Convention Center under the Patronage of His Excellency Minister Abdullah Bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce. The patron has delegated the Undersecretary of MOIC, Ms. Eman Al Dosary to present the awards and honour the winners.

The ceremony, under the theme "Digital Transformation Driving Economic Change," gathered prominent leaders and pioneers in the digital content sector, and served as an avenue for businesses to be recognised for their remarkable efforts and excellence in the field.

Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive at BENEFIT, commented, “We are delighted and grateful to receive the Bahraini Digital Content Award in the Business & Commerce category. This award highlights our continuous drive to promote digital transformation and redefine the financial technology field. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the Bahrain Technology Companies Society and our valued partners for their ongoing support and assistance. This achievement serves as a testament to BENEFIT's commitment to innovation and to providing a seamless overall experience with the utmost convenience. We look forward to the next milestone and will continue to focus our efforts in progressing the financial technology space.”

E-Cheque service, provided by Benefit Company, is considered part of the CBB plans to develop financial technology, support the technical infrastructure for electronic payments, and enable Businesses and individuals to issue and disburse cheques directly and electronically.

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – include operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG),Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal , eCheque, EFTs, national eWallet and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors.