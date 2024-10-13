Manama, Bahrain – BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the esteemed WITSA 2024 Global Innovation & Tech Excellence Award. This prestigious recognition underscores BENEFIT’s commitment to driving technological advancements and transforming the financial landscape, in line with Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) directions and national strategy.

Nominated for this award by the Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH), BENEFIT has been honored with the Chairman’s Award, the highest honor within the awards program. Personally conferred by WITSA Chairman Dr. Sean Seah, this accolade highlights the company’s pioneering achievements and continuous innovation in setting new benchmarks for Fintech excellence.

The award ceremony took place on October, during the 28th World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT 2024) in Yerevan, Armenia. This global event, themed “The Power of Mind: AI Beyond Limits, Within Ethics,” convened visionaries, policymakers, and industry experts from across the world. WCIT 2024 served as a premier gathering to explore the latest breakthroughs in technology, particularly in artificial intelligence, while fostering critical discussions on innovation within ethical frameworks.

“We are honored to receive this award, which stands as a testament to the transformative role BENEFIT plays in Bahrain’s Fintech ecosystem,” said Abdulwahed AlJanahi, CEO of BENEFIT. “It underscores our unwavering commitment to pioneering innovations that set new industry benchmarks and fundamentally transform the digital financial experience for both individuals and businesses. We remain dedicated to driving impactful progress that will shape the future of financial technology in the Kingdom.”

In her comments, Hanan Abdulla Hasan, Manager, PR and Communications, expressed, “Receiving the WITSA 2024 Global Innovation & Tech Excellence Award is a remarkable achievement for us at BENEFIT. This accolade not only highlights our accomplishments but also reaffirms our pivotal role in advancing Bahrain's Fintech sector. Our commitment to delivering exclusive and cutting-edge solutions is unwavering, and this recognition inspires us to continually innovate and enhance the services for our customers. We are excited to forge ahead and set new standards for excellence in the Fintech industry.”

Founded in 1978, WITSA (World Innovation, Technology, and Services Alliance) is an alliance of leading tech industry associations from over 80 countries and economies. As the recognized voice of the global tech industry, WITSA advocates for international policies that promote the growth and development of technology sectors around the world. Its mission is to drive transformation across all regions and foster cooperation among industry players. WITSA’s notable initiatives include the Global Innovation and Tech Excellence Awards, designed to honor outstanding contributions to technology innovation and excellence, and the WITSA World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT), its signature global platform.

BENEFIT’s latest accolade builds on a series of milestones that reinforce its position at the forefront of the digital payments landscape in Bahrain. Recently, the company received the Fintech Award at the Bahrain Digital Content Awards for its BenefitPay application. Furthermore, for the third consecutive year, BENEFIT has been recognized among Bahrain's top 50 companies in Al Bilad’s 2024 edition of the ‘Top 50 Most Powerful Bahraini Companies’ list.

These recognitions underscore BENEFIT’s pivotal role in setting industry standards and its unwavering commitment to technological excellence. Through its continuous innovation and strategic initiatives, BENEFIT continues to shape Bahrain’s digital future while reinforcing its status as a pioneering leader in Fintech.