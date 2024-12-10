Manama, Bahrain – BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has been officially Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the period of November 2024 to November 2025, a recognition that underscores its unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture. This certification is granted entirely based on employee feedback, reflecting their real-time experiences and insights into the workplace environment and the key drivers of operational success.

Great Place To Work® is one of the world's largest organizations specializing in developing workplace environments and providing consulting services for human capital development across various institutions. It is widely recognized for its rigorous methodology in assessing organizations through employee surveys and cultural analysis. According to Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®, “Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that BENEFIT stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Khaled Ghadeer, Manager, Human Resources and Administration at BENEFIT, stated, “This certification is a reflection of our strategic efforts to foster a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. At BENEFIT, we prioritize employee well-being and professional growth, ensuring that every team member has the resources and opportunities to thrive. This recognition motivates us to continue enhancing our practices and building a culture rooted in respect, collaboration, and excellence.”

This achievement builds on BENEFIT’s continued success in delivering impactful, employee-focused initiatives. Recently, the company launched the inaugural Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Program, designed to nurture leadership capabilities among its emerging leaders, equipping them with the skills and expertise to drive innovation and growth within the company. Earlier this year, BENEFIT was listed in Al Bilad’s 2024 edition of the ‘Top 50 Most Powerful Bahraini Companies’ for the third consecutive year.

BENEFIT’s workplace culture is guided by core principles that emphasize creativity, collaboration, and continuous development. Policies that promote equal opportunities, flexible work arrangements, and career advancement initiatives are at the heart of its strategy to empower employees. Through tailored training programs and leadership development initiatives, the company fosters a supportive and inclusive work environment, ensuring team members thrive both professionally and personally.