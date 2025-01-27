Manama, Bahrain - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has proudly announced its certification for ISO 37301:2021 (Compliance Management System) by the British Standards Institution (BSI), marking a groundbreaking achievement as the first organization in the Kingdom of Bahrain to attain this prestigious certification.

This milestone reflects BENEFIT’s unwavering dedication to adhering to the highest international standards in compliance. demonstrating the company's robust compliance management practices and fostering a culture of integrity and accountability.

Maryam Kamal, Senior Manager – Compliance & MLRO at BENEFIT, expressed her pride in this accomplishment: " We are incredibly proud to be the first in Bahrain to receive this prestigious certification. It reflects our dedication to building a transparent, ethical, and compliant work environment that meets international standards. This accomplishment inspires us to continue striving for excellence.”

The certification was awarded after a comprehensive evaluation by BSI, which assessed BENEFIT’s policies, procedures, and systems to ensure compliance with the stringent requirements of ISO 37301:2021.

With this certification, BENEFIT sets a benchmark for organizations in the Kingdom and the region, showcasing how a strong compliance culture can support sustainable growth and operational excellence. BENEFIT’s commitment to compliance not only enhances its reputation but also strengthens the Kingdom’s position as a leader in adopting international standards.