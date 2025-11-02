Cairo: Beltone Venture Capital (BVC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Holding, announced its successful exit from Cathedis, Morocco’s leading last-mile delivery and logistics platform, achieving an exceptional 100% Internal Rate of Return (IRR).

This milestone marks Beltone Venture Capital’s first regional exit and its third overall since inception, underscoring the company’s strong performance and its commitment to driving innovation and delivering growth across the MENA region.

Since its establishment in 2023, Beltone Venture Capital has rapidly emerged as a key player in the regional investment landscape, managing USD 50 million in assets under management (AUM) and building a portfolio of 21 high-growth, technology-driven companies across strategic sectors in the region. The company also manages a USD 5 million venture debt portfolio, reflecting its disciplined, data-driven investment strategy and regional expansion vision.

“We saw a clear opportunity in Cathedis Morocco’s leading last-mile delivery and logistics platform. We invested with vision, supported its growth, and exited with success,” said Ali Mokhtar, CEO and Managing Partner of Beltone Venture Capital.

From Egypt to Morocco, Beltone Venture Capital continues to expand its footprint across the region, investing in innovative, high-potential startups that are shaping the future of digital transformation and entrepreneurship in MENA.

About Beltone Venture Capital:

Beltone Venture Capital is a subsidiary of Beltone Financial Holding, which was established during 2023 that aims at stimulating and providing sustainable funding for early-stage tech and tech-enabled startups in Egypt with regional ambitions, taking on an early leadership role along with the founders. Since its inception in 2023, Beltone Venture Capital has successfully concluded 4 transactions namely Bosta, WayUp Sports, SehaTech and ariika.

About Beltone Financial Holding:

Beltone Financial Holding (EGX: BTFH.CA) is a leading financial services provider with a multi-decade track record of success in the MENA region. The Company offers a comprehensive and growing set of financial solutions such as brokerage, investment banking, asset management, equity research, and private equity, in addition to end-to-end non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) including leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital and microfinance. The Company is driven by a vision to redefine the financial ecosystem in the region by capitalizing on global expertise, knowledge and disruptive, value-accretive solutions that unlocks limitless opportunities for clients, to drive market value and impactful results.

