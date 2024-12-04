Cairo: Beltone Mortgage, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, has earned two prestigious awards: from international institutions for their efforts to provide innovative financing solutions in the mortgage industry.

Beltone Mortgage won "Egypt’s Best Alternative Lender for Real Estate" for 2024 from Euromoney Real Estate, and "Most Innovative New Mortgage Finance Company– Egypt 2024" from International Finance Magazine.

These awards reflect the strategic expansion and rapid growth of Beltone Mortgage across Egypt’s urban centers and key regions, including the North Coast and Upper Egypt. They also stand as a testament to the company’s exceptional performance in the mortgage finance sector, reinforcing its commitment to building sustainable relationships with clients by offering expert guidance on investment decisions that align with their cash flow and financial goals.

Since its launch in the final quarter of 2023, Beltone Mortgage has rapidly secured a 21% market share in the mortgage finance sector, providing EGP 4.2 billion in outstanding loans to more than 1,544 clients across Egypt during the first nine months of 2024.

About Beltone Mortgage:

Beltone Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beltone Holdings, specializing in real estate finance. It aims to provide distinctive financing solutions for individuals and companies operating in the real estate sector. Through its diverse financial solutions and quality advisory services, Beltone Mortgage strives to be a leader in the real estate finance industry, building sustainable relationships with its clients. The company is committed to maintaining its market leadership by investing in its employees, technology, and operational quality under the motto "Easier, Faster, Smarter."

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (Egyptian Stock Exchange Code: BTFH.CA) is a leading provider of financial services with a distinguished track record spanning decades in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company offers a comprehensive and expanding range of financial solutions and services, including securities brokerage, underwriting and advisory services, asset management, research, and direct investment, as well as non-banking financial services such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, microfinance, real estate finance, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. The company has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the financial sector in the region, leveraging the global expertise and knowledge of its team to provide innovative, value-added solutions, create additional opportunities for its clients, enhance market value, and achieve impactful results.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.beltoneholding.com

Investor Relations:

ir@beltoneholding.com