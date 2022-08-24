DOHA – beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster, and its flagship sports channel, beIN SPORTS, will be airing the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships (US Open) live and exclusively to its viewers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as part of this exceptional sports season leading to the awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.

As the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year, the 142nd edition will commence on Monday 29 August, with the final matches set for Sunday 11 September. All sets will take place over hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, USA, the largest public tennis facility in the world.

The exclusive coverage on beIN SPORTS will run from 18:00 MECCA to early morning every match day, available with Arabic commentary on beIN SPORTS 5 (Arthur Ashe Court) and beIN SPORTS 6 (Louis Armstrong Court) and English commentary on beIN SPORTS 7 (Grandstand Court), with the World Feed airing in English on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2.

This will be complemented by dedicated studios where beIN’s best-in-class tennis experts will be on hand to offer unmatched analysis and commentary, assess the top results and top players’ performance, and share behind the scenes highlights. Viewers will hear from Adel Al Shatti, Karim Alami, Selima Sfar, Anass Lamrani, and more incredible tennis athletes, sharing their expert commentary and analysis, alongside with the presenter, Areej Sleem. beIN will also be catering to its viewers and subscribers with exclusive daily highlights shows covering all the best matches, tournament reviews, and pre-recorded documentaries.

Commenting on beIN’s coverage of the 2022 US Open, Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beIN’s MENA Channels, said: “We are proud to be the home of tennis and the exclusive broadcaster in the region for this world-class tennis tournament. This year’s US Open comes amongst a jam-packed sports season, leading up to the world’s most prestigious event, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, at the end of the year. This gives us the opportunity to showcase our capabilities as a broadcaster and provide our viewers and subscribers with a thrilling fan experience that is unmatched”.

The anticipated tournament will consist of both men's and women's singles, in standard 128 players format in each category, and doubles draws, in standard 64 players format.

International tennis superstars are set to grace the courts this year, with highlights including Daniil Medvedev, world no.1 male tennis player and men’s singles defending champion, who won his first major title at the 2021 US Open; Spain's matador, Rafael Nadal, who is looking to set a record for winning his 23rd Grand Slam; Emma Raducanu, women’s singles defending champion; and six-time US Open champion, Serena Williams, who announced this will be her last professional tournament before she retires officially. Whilst Arab fans can follow Tunisian star Ons Jabeur’s participation, as she aims to make history and win the tournament after such an exceptional season.

beIN is the exclusive broadcaster in the region for all the Grand Slams - including the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, and Wimbledon - as well as many Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments. To subscribe to beIN and enjoy a world of sports and entertainment, visit www.bein.com/en/subscribe/.

