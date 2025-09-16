Concept Masterplan designed by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects

Sharjah, UAE– BEEAH has announced the upcoming launch of Phase One of Khalid Bin Sultan City, an innovative new community in Sharjah that will redefine the future of urban living.

Khalid Bin Sultan City, a climate-smart and sustainable city, is the first community in the Middle East to feature a Concept Masterplan by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects. The development builds on their design of the BEEAH Headquarters, one of Sharjah’s most iconic landmarks.

The master community combines living, working and lifestyle areas within one bustling, mixed-use development. Built on the foundations of sustainability and innovation, the city has been created to be a home in harmony with its people and the environment.

Phase One of the development will introduce villas and townhouses, combining contemporary architecture with community living. These residences have been designed to reflect the city’s vision, with sustainable technologies, climate-responsive design and a focus on creating spaces for people and families.

HE Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said: “Khalid Bin Sultan City is the natural next step in BEEAH’s journey to shape smarter, more sustainable communities. This project brings together our experience in sustainability, technology, and urban innovation to create a city that is designed for the future while rooted in Sharjah’s identity. As the first of its kind in the region, we set a new benchmark for community design that balances human well-being with sustainability. Through this development, we reaffirm our commitment to providing high-quality living standards, while reflecting Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for sustainable development.”

Nada Taryam, CEO of Real Estate at BEEAH, said: “At Khalid Bin Sultan City, we are shaping more than a residential development – we are creating an environment where people and families can thrive. Every villa and townhouse has been designed with sustainability and comfort in mind, but the true value of this community lies in how the design brings people together. With Phase One, we are realising a vision of cities that are smarter, more sustainable, and deeply human.”

BEEAH has appointed Savills as the master agent for Khalid Bin Sultan City. With a presence in the Middle East for more than four decades, Savills will bring market expertise and sales strategy to the project, strengthening BEEAH’s ambition to create a future-focused, people-centred urban destination.

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency at Savills Middle East, said:

“Khalid Bin Sultan City represents a new chapter in the way communities are being designed across the region. There is a growing appetite among buyers for homes that offer more than just quality living spaces, with increasing attention being given to sustainability, smart technology and well-planned environments. This development captures all these elements and sets a benchmark for the cities of tomorrow. We are proud to be working alongside BEEAH to bring this vision to market.”

Khalid Bin Sultan City is a next-generation destination founded on the principles of sustainability, smart technology, culture and people-first design. Located in Sharjah’s Rodhat Al Sidr district, it offers seamless connectivity to Emirates Road via Al Dhaid Road and to the wider UAE through Khorfakkan Road. Designed with pedestrian-friendly walkways and green spaces, the city will feature modern residences, dynamic office spaces, a vibrant retail and dining avenue, a shopping mall, a contemporary mosque and a cultural centre. It is a community built to demonstrate that a better tomorrow begins with the thriving neighbourhoods of today.

BEEAH is recognised as a pioneer in sustainability and digitalisation, with a portfolio that includes environment, energy, technology, healthcare, and real estate. Their vision for Khalid Bin Sultan City builds on this legacy, combining sustainability and smart living within a masterplanned community.

About BEEAH

BEEAH is pioneering sustainability and inspiring innovation to empower humanity’s future. Through innovation, full-circle resource management, and digital transformation, BEEAH is addressing environmental challenges, deploying the latest technologies, and creating the roadmap for a smart and sustainable future. Renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions, BEEAH operates across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, to create a better tomorrow for all.

About Khalid Bin Sultan City:

Khalid Bin Sultan City is a visionary urban development by BEEAH Group, master planned by Zaha Hadid Architects. Khalid Bin Sultan City is a climate-smart, zero-waste urban development that exemplifies sustainable living. Built on four core pillars – sustainability, technology, culture, and people – Khalid Bin Sultan City is a model of sustainable living. It features net-zero ready smart infrastructure, renewable energy systems, recycled water solutions, and sustainable mobility. Smart technology enables AI-driven services and digital identities for seamless urban living. Cultural spaces celebrate heritage, while walkable neighborhoods and health-focused amenities ensure a vibrant, connected community.