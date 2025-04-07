Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – BEEAH, the region’s leading sustainability pioneer, has partnered with the Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF), an independent global organization dedicated to protecting and empowering vulnerable children, to champion the rights and well-being of vulnerable children in the Global South.

Through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), BEEAH becomes a Founding Legacy Partner, pledging AED 1.2 million in direct financial support and in-kind contributions to advance KSQF’s critical mission.

This significant partnership will amplify the Foundation’s work in addressing the critical needs of children impacted by conflict, poverty and natural disasters, targeting abuses such as exploitation, forced labor, and child trafficking. In addition to direct funding, BEEAH will mobilize its platforms and resources to engage employees and community networks in advocacy and fundraising efforts, promote awareness campaigns, and provide complimentary advertising spaces that further KSQF’s cause.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at BEEAH Headquarters and was attended by H.E. Khaled Al Huraimel, Vice-Chairman and Group CEO of BEEAH, and Lujan Mourad, Director of KSQF.

H.E. Khaled Al Huraimel stated: “At BEEAH, we believe in the power of partnerships to drive meaningful change. By supporting KSQF, we are reinforcing our commitment to social responsibility and extending our impact beyond environmental sustainability to development programs that protect and empower vulnerable children.”

Lujan Mourad expressed gratitude for BEEAH’s commitment, highlighting the transformative impact this partnership will have. She said: “This collaboration is more than just monetary support—it is a testament to the shared values of KSQF and BEEAH to create a world where children are safe and protected. With BEEAH’s generous contribution and advocacy efforts, we will expand our reach, amplify awareness, and implement sustainable solutions that protect children, prevent exploitation, and equip communities with the tools to uphold children’s rights.”

The announcement will further support KSQF’s on-going efforts to mitigate risks such as forced labor, and child trafficking, based on the Foundation’s three core pillars – safeguarding initiatives, advocacy programs, and capacity building.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact: KSQHF@sevenmedia.ae

About the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF)

Established in July 2024, the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF), based in Sharjah, is an independent global humanitarian organization dedicated to protecting the rights and well-being of vulnerable children.

Chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the Foundation honors the legacy of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, striving to create a safer world for children, particularly those in conflict zones.

KSQF focuses on community awareness, safeguarding initiatives, and strategic global partnerships to address the needs of children impacted by conflict, natural disasters, and poverty. The Foundation works to mitigate risks such as exploitation, forced labor, and child trafficking, collaborating with local and international humanitarian entities to enhance protection efforts. Through advocacy, research, and awareness campaigns, KSQF aims to create lasting positive change for children and their communities, fostering a safer and more equitable global society.