Sharjah, UAE: In collaboration with Barjeel Art Foundation, BEEAH has launched a new art exhibition titled “Women’s Work: From Craft to Fine Art, Reclaiming Arab Textile Art” at its headquarters in Sharjah. The exhibition brings together the work of modern and contemporary Arab women artists, exploring the intersection of traditionally accepted female-coded craft practices and contemporary fine art. The exhibition runs until January 16, 2025, and is open to the public.

Curated by the British-Lebanese artist and designer Nour Hage, “Women’s Work…” highlights the cultural significance of textiles in the Arab world, which is immortalised in captivating tapestries, embroidery, curtains, mixed media work, and fine paintings. The curation includes the work of artists Safia Farhat (1924, Tunisia), Nazek Hamdy (1926, Egypt), Amina Saoudi (1955, Morocco), Leila Jabre Jureidini (1963, Lebanon), Mahrous Abdou (1963, Egypt), Nadia Mohamed (1963, Egypt), Mona Al Munajjed (1959, Lebanon), Abdul Muttalab Fheima (1947, Libya), Hind Zulfa (1942, Syria), Esther Cécile Bendaoud (1935, Morocco), Stéphanie Saadé (1983, Lebanon), Bouchra Khalili (1975, Morocco), Louay Kayyali (1934, Syria) and Lamis Dachwali (1930, Syria).

Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, Founder of Barjeel Art Foundation, added: “We are delighted to have a selection of textile works from our collection presented at the BEEAH Headquarters under the expert curation of Nour Hage, celebrating the intersection of craft and artistic expression. By foregrounding these pieces, we honour the rich tradition of craftsmanship in the region, while challenging the boundaries of modern art, and inviting new conversations around artisanship and innovation.”

Nada Taryam, CEO - Real Estate at BEEAH, added: “In collaboration with the Barjeel Art Foundation and Nour Hage as curator, the Women’s Work exhibition goes beyond a collection of captivating artwork in the landmark setting of the BEEAH Headquarters. The exhibition is an experiential and thought-provoking journey for every visitor, narrating the story of different times and diverse places in the Arab world, broadening perspectives and deepening cultural understanding.”

Going beyond utilitarian function, textiles have historically served as a medium for transmitting knowledge, culture, and identity across generations. The selected artists have reimagined and elevated textile practices, challenging preconceived notions of art, identity, and cultural heritage.

“It’s an incredible privilege to tell the story of Arab women’s outsized influence on textile art in the region. The Barjeel Art Foundation has been incredibly generous in opening up their collection to be mined for these pieces, as have BEEAH in inviting this exhibition into their stunning headquarters, a Zaha Hadid-designed building that is itself a testament to Arab female ingenuity. Throughout the exhibition, we have endeavored to tell the story of the transition of women’s work from the accepted space of domestic labour to the grand stage of the contemporary art world. The artists featured in this exhibition have paved the way for a new generation of artists to enter this daunting world with confidence and a sense of rootedness,” said Nour Hage, curator of the exhibition.

Nour Hage was the inaugural Jameel Fellow at the V&A Museum in 2021-22 and was awarded the Boghossian Foundation Prize in 2014. She graduated from Parsons School of Design (Paris) with a BFA in Fashion Design. Her practice is centred on the exploration of West Asian identities, culture, history and storytelling with a particular focus on the role of women, the supernatural, and mental wellbeing. She has exhibited at Dr Johnson’s House (London), The Albany/Haramacy Residency (London), Nowhere (NYC), Foundation (digital), Alserkal Avenue (Dubai) and had a solo exhibition at Leighton House (London) in 2023. She is based between London and Dubai.

“Women’s Work: From Craft to Fine Art, Reclaiming Arab Textile Art” is part of BEEAH’s ongoing efforts to leverage its headquarters as a dynamic platform for engaging with diverse sectors, industries, and the wider public, inspiring cultural preservation and dialogue.

Members of the public are invited to attend the exhibition by registering through the events page at beeahhq.com. Upon registration, attendees will receive a confirmation email to access the BEEAH Headquarters during exhibition hours (Monday to Thursday, 10am-8pm; Saturday and Sunday 10am-4pm; Closed on Friday and public holidays).

