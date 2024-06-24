Sharjah, UAE: BEEAH, the Middle East’s pioneer in sustainability and quality of life initiatives, has announced a strategic partnership with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), to collaborate on awareness and fundraising campaigns that support TBHF’s regional and international human welfare initiatives. Building on the ongoing collaboration between BEEAH and TBHF, the agreement will drive social impact, support underprivileged families, children, and communities, and accelerate the pace of positive change globally.

The partnership was formalised through an agreement, which was signed by Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO & Vice Chairman of BEEAH, and Her Excellency Mariam Al Hammadi, Director-General at The Big Heart Foundation, at the BEEAH Headquarters in the presence of BEEAH representatives and TBHF officials. As Sharjah-based entities that honour the humanitarian spirit of the emirate and have shared values in ensuring better quality of life for all, BEEAH and TBHF are joining forces to support ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing global developmental challenges and ensuring betterment of societies.

Building on the legacy and vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), The Big Heart Foundation has played a fundamental role in protecting and empowering vulnerable children and their families in difficult situations across the world. Their efforts have reached more than 5 million beneficiaries in 33 countries across key sectors such as healthcare, education and infrastructure development to improve living conditions, enhance security, and effectively provide relief in response to humanitarian crises. Through the new agreement, BEEAH will support TBHF by organising and implementing fundraising activities for these initiatives and many others, in addition to providing resources for event activations aimed at driving community engagement and participation in these pivotal causes, such as access to its state-of-the-art Headquarters to conduct fundraising events and workshops. BEEAH will also continue its sponsorship of TBHF’s projects, helping impoverished children and families to overcome adversity and create a better future marked by stability, growth, and sustainability.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO & Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said “The Big Heart Foundation has been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts and has had an incredible impact on disadvantaged communities, families, and children. BEEAH has been proud to maintain a long and fruitful relationship with TBHF to aid their philanthropic initiatives. With this new partnership, we hope to provide our unyielding support to bolster TBHF’s pivotal humanitarian efforts globally. As an organisation from Sharjah, committed to creating a more secure and sustainable future for all, we are proud to align with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, and deliver on our social responsibility, while fostering positive change and empowering the underprivileged with the tools they need to survive and succeed.”

As Chairperson for BEEAH and TBHF, the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, has inspired, driven, and motivated both organisations to safeguard the rights and improve the lives of vulnerable families, resulting in a partnership that is committed to ensuring the greater good. Over the years, BEEAH has supported and endorsed the efforts of The Big Heart Foundation through several contributions. In 2018, BEEAH had contributed to TBHF’s relief efforts for Rohingya refugees, which was instrumental in providing emergency shelters and other essential aid to those affected by the crisis. BEEAH also supported TBHF in providing much needed aid to those affected by natural disasters in Syria and Turkey. BEEAH has pledged a part of the proceeds from the annual Ramadan Majlis towards TBHF, embracing the spirit of Ramadan and helping destitute families to mark the holy month. During COVID-19, BEEAH made financial contributions to the Foundation to lend a helping hand to vulnerable families impacted across the world. As part of an ongoing internal campaign, BEEAH employees are also making donations to aid TBHF’s initiatives for underprivileged children.

As Director-General of TBHF, Her Excellency Mariam Al Hammadi affirmed that the partnership between TBHF and BEEAH embodies the values of cooperation among the components of Emirati society, including entities, institutions, organisations, and individuals, in supporting humanitarian efforts and standing by those in need around the world. This partnership embodies the UAE's rich heritage of ethical responsibility to the underprivileged, which has positioned the nation at the forefront of global humanitarian efforts. We deeply value our partnership with BEEAH, whose leadership in sustainability enhances our focus on sustainable humanitarian projects around the globe, providing long-term support to communities in need.

Al Hammadi indicated that this partnership will enhance the foundation's resources and its ability to implement its sustainable humanitarian development projects in vulnerable communities. She explained that TBHF and BEEAH will operate according to a comprehensive strategy to support refugees, people in need, and victims of disasters and conflicts. This strategy includes enabling them to access health, education, and community rehabilitation services, in addition to developing their capacities and skills and involving them in various projects that transform them from aid recipients to producers and contributors to their communities and host societies.

Apart from its international humanitarian projects, The Big Heart Foundation has established The Big Heart Educational Center (TBHEC), a UAE-based institution dedicated to shaping a better future for underprivileged students from multiple nationalities. As part of the new partnership agreement, BEEAH will be working closely with TBHEC to conduct workshops on environmental sustainability for the students, in addition to providing internship and employment opportunities to facilitate personal and professional development. These efforts closely align with BEEAH’s dedication to ensuring better quality of life for those in need and leverage the knowledge and expertise of the organisation’s own Academy of Sustainability, which has been responsible for inspiring environmental stewardship from the grassroots level and facilitating environmental education and awareness in schools across the UAE.



As part of the agreement, TBHF will be given the opportunity to select and enrol a candidate in BEEAH’s Future Leadership Programme, an exclusive training programme that cultivates transformative leadership capabilities. BEEAH employees will also be encouraged to participate in TBHF initiatives and volunteer for their projects in the UAE and abroad, to explore their passion to help the needy, become part of developing communities, and dedicate their time and energy to support an extraordinary global network of changemakers.

