Dubai: Bedayat, the business incubator based in The Sustainable City – Dubai, in partnership with the Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2), an initiative by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, has announced the selection of 20 outstanding Emirati startups for its Accelerator and Incubator programmes. The announcement was made during a celebratory event held at SEE Institute and attended by His Excellency Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME. This marks a significant milestone for the Emirati Tech Founder Programme, launched in September to foster entrepreneurial excellence and drive sustainable innovation within the UAE.

The programme attracted an impressive 93 applications, involving 182 entrepreneurs, all competing to make their mark in key sectors including Technology and AI, Mobility, E-commerce, Healthcare, Tourism, EdTech Solutions, and Environmental Technology. The rigorous selection process, which featured in-depth interviews over six days, ensured that the most innovative and high-potential startups were chosen to advance the UAE’s goals of economic diversification and sustainability.

The 20 selected startups are divided into two tracks: The Accelerator Programme targets 10 growth-stage startups, equipping them with the tools to scale operations and expand their market reach; Meanwhile, the Incubator Programme supports 10 ideation-stage startups, providing a nurturing environment to transform pioneering concepts into market-ready solutions. Participants in the programme include Dubai SME members, as well as students and graduates from esteemed institutions such as Zayed University, Khalifa University, UAE University, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

His Excellency Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, emphasised the strategic importance of empowering Emirati entrepreneurs in high-impact sectors, stating: “This initiative exemplifies our visionary leadership’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in Dubai, and is in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, as well as further accelerating the growth of Emirati SMEs. We are proud to see the immense talent that Emirati entrepreneurs bring to key sectors driving the UAE's sustainable development, and the selection of these promising startups underscores the tremendous potential within our entrepreneurial ecosystem. We are also grateful for the continued support of our stakeholders and partners, that has enabled us to drive this momentum forward. Through strategic collaborations with partners like Bedayat, we are creating opportunities for our nation’s innovators to develop impactful solutions that contribute to economic growth.”

Engineer Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Institute, highlighted the transformative potential of the selected startups, saying: “This programme reflects our commitment to nurturing innovative ideas and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and innovators to transform their concepts into solutions that benefit society and the environment, while accelerating the transition to a net zero emissions future. The Sustainable City in Dubai offers a unique ecosystem where these startups can test their systems in a living lab, enhancing their ability to accelerate operations and enter the market with greater confidence, thereby strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leader in driving innovation and sustainability."

The selected startups will benefit from expanded resources and enhanced mentorship within The Sustainable City's unique living lab, enabling real-time testing and feedback on their innovations.

The collaboration between Bedayat and Dubai SME underscores a shared vision to build a thriving ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAE. By providing tailored mentorship, business development support, and critical resources, both organisations aim to drive sustainable economic growth and position the UAE as a global hub for innovation and enterprise.