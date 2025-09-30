Riyadh — Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) Jeel Tamooh program, launched in 2019, continues to demonstrate its transformative impact on Saudi Arabia's emerging talent, with recent alumni achieving remarkable success across diverse sectors. With over 850 alumni and now entering its 7th edition, BCG's Jeel Tamooh program has established itself as a cornerstone initiative for cultivating future leadership talent to advance the Kingdom's transformation goals outlined in Vision 2030. Four standout graduates exemplify how the program's comprehensive mentorship and hands-on learning approach creates leaders ready to drive meaningful change across industries.

Jeel Tamooh Graduates Transform Industries

Jeel Tamooh's alumni are making their mark across various sectors, from consulting at BCG Riyadh office to leadership roles in prominent organizations and launching successful ventures. Their journeys showcase how the program's unique blend of mentorship, practical workshops, and hands-on experience creates leaders who make- meaningful impacts.

Maha AlAbduljabbar, an accomplished alumna of the Jeel Tamooh program, has built a remarkable career at BCG, fast-tracking through various roles to her current position as a consultant and CEO Ambassador. As a recent representative of Saudi Arabia at the G20 Y20 Summit in South Africa and Arab Young Pioneer honoree, Maha's journey reflects both professional growth and commitment to driving meaningful change. Recently, she was awarded with BCG's prestigious "Key to Purpose" global award for "Drive Inspired Impact," which recognized her leadership in delivering transformative results while championing youth empowerment and cultural exchange.

Ms. AlAbduljabbar said: "I have always believed that true success is not just measured by personal achievements, but by the impact you make in the lives of others. BCG's leadership has continuously supported my growth, providing opportunities to work on transformative projects while pursuing my passion for community impact. Living in a country where more than 60% of the population is under the age of 30, I have seen firsthand how equipping young people with the right tools, resources, and confidence they need can transform lives and uplift entire communities."

Naif Al Saud has leveraged his Jeel Tamooh foundation to excel in sports management, currently serving as Club Development Manager for the Saudi Pro League. His role involves strategic oversight of club operations and development initiatives that strengthen Saudi Arabia's football ecosystem. Through his position, Naif contributes to the Kingdom's growing prominence in international sports while applying the analytical and strategic thinking skills developed during his time in the program.

"Jeel Tamooh provided me with essential frameworks for strategic thinking that I apply daily in developing our clubs," reflects Al Saud. "The program's emphasis on problem-solving and collaborative leadership has been instrumental in managing complex stakeholder relationships and driving operational excellence across the league." His success demonstrates how Jeel Tamooh's versatile skill development translates effectively beyond traditional consulting roles.

Tala Allabban has channeled her Jeel Tamooh experience to manage the non-profit Nomakkin as CEO. Her venture focuses on innovative solutions that address market needs while contributing to Saudi Arabia's economic diversification goals. Tala's leadership of Nomakkin showcases how the program's emphasis on innovation and strategic thinking help leaders drive business growth.

"Being paired with a BCG consultant for ongoing mentorship through Jeel Tamooh was game-changing. The mentorship and practical skills I gained were fundamental in building the confidence and capabilities needed to lead the Nomakkin initiative," explains Tala. "The program taught me to approach challenges systematically and build sustainable solutions that create real value. These insights continue to guide my approach as I scale Nomakkin and work to make meaningful contributions to Saudi Arabia's entrepreneurial ecosystem," says Allabban.

Hamzah Kurdi exemplifies the direct pathway from Jeel Tamooh to consulting excellence. The program enabled his transition to a visiting associate role, ultimately paving the way for his permanent associate position at BCG. His progression through the program to a consulting role demonstrates how Jeel Tamooh effectively prepares participants for success in demanding professional environments. Hamzah's work focuses on strategic consulting across various sectors, contributing to transformative projects that align with Saudi Arabia's development objectives.

"Jeel Tamooh provided the perfect foundation for my consulting career," shares Kurdi. "Beyond the one-on-one mentorship, I gained direct access to BCG's senior leadership, participated in intensive skill-building workshops, and experienced inspiring launch events that connected me with like-minded peers. Each component reinforced the others, creating a holistic development experience that prepared me not just for my first role, but for long-term career success." His success reinforces the program's effectiveness in developing consulting talent.

Building Tomorrow's Leaders Today

Philippe Cornette de Saint Cyr, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Head of BCG Riyadh Office, emphasized the lasting impact of the Jeel Tamooh program in developing Saudi Arabia's future leaders: "Jeel Tamooh is instrumental in equipping future talent with skills that drive innovation, strategic thinking, and effective leadership across industries. By focusing on digital transformation, resilience, and practical business skills, the program supports BCG's commitment to nurturing leaders who can navigate public and private sector challenges. These graduates are well-prepared to contribute to Vision 2030, bringing expertise that aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader development goals."

Jeel Tamooh helps participants transition smoothly from academia to impactful careers through mentorship, practical skill-building, and real-world problem-solving sessions. Alumni from the program now represent a wide range of industries across the Kingdom, demonstrating the program's success in preparing individuals for meaningful contributions in their chosen fields.

