Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has been recognized as the ‘Government Solutions Partner of the Year’ by Avaya, a global leader in business communications software, systems and services.

The Avaya Partner Awards celebrate the role that Avaya’s partners have played in driving their success. The Government Solutions Partner of the Year award reflects Batelco’s focused efforts in delivering products and solutions that caters to government entities in Bahrain. The award was accepted by Batelco Enterprise General Manager Abdulla Danesh during a ceremony held at Avaya’s stand at GITEX.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Danesh said: “We are proud to receive the ‘Government Solutions Partner of the Year’ award from Avaya. At Batelco, we value our longstanding relationship with Avaya and appreciate their efforts and commitment that ensures we can provide the latest technologies for our customers, empowering them to further boost their businesses.”

President of Avaya International Nidal Abou Ltaif who presented the award to Batelco said, “We congratulate Batelco, our long-term partner on winning the partner of the year award for government solutions. At Avaya we are committed to helping our partners deploy technology that improves customer experiences.”

About Batelco

Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, is the leading telecommunications solutions provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Batelco serves the government, enterprise, consumer, and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region. The Company’s comprehensive portfolio includes mobile, internet, data, cloud services, and Data Center solutions from the Company’s Tier III certified facilities.

www.batelco.com

About Avaya

Avaya is a leading provider of solutions that enable customer and team engagement across multiple channels and devices for better customer experience, increased productivity and enhanced financial performance. Its world-class contact center and unified communications technologies and services are available in a wide variety of flexible on-premises and cloud deployment options that seamlessly integrate with non-Avaya applications. The Avaya Engagement Environment enables third parties to create and customize business applications for competitive advantage. Avaya’s fabric-based networking solutions help simplify and accelerate the deployment of business-critical applications and services.

www.avaya.com/uk/