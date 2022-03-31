Manama, Bahrain: Batelco has partnered with e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) to connect Manama Internet Exchange (MN-IX) with SmartHub Internet Exchange (SH-IX) to provide a seamless peering experience for customers, enabling a two-way data path utilising the robust global network remotely.

The collaboration between the entities will allow customers access to both internet exchange platforms through remote peering, eliminating the need for a physical presence. The companies will also be able to utilise each other’s global network remotely, leading to a growth in their respective virtual populations on the exchange.

Both MN-IX and SH-IX are built on a Tier III Data Centre that hosts strong internet exchange platforms in a seamless and holistic digital environment.

The agreement was announced during Capacity Middle East 2022, which took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Dubai, in the presence of Batelco’s Chief Global Business Officer, Hani Askar and Ali Amiri, Chief Carrier and Wholesale Officer, e&.

“Batelco continues to develop its Manama-IX platform to further expand its digital network across the region. The two-way partnership will help grow Batelco and e&’s regional footprints to better cater to the ongoing demand for internet traffic within the region. Customers will now be able to access a larger network of data from both platforms, which allows us to realise our goal of enhancing our overall data performance and Internet user experience,” said Hani Askar, Chief Global Business Officer at Batelco.

“Batelco continues to build on its vision to emerge as a regional data hub and data gateway as the Company strives to become the leading data solutions and technology services provider in an evolving digital environment,” he added.

Ali Amiri, Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “Today SmartHub IX stands out as an innovative regional Internet exchange, connectivity, and mobility platform that caters to our international clients’ critical business requirements. Through our partnership with Batelco, we are cementing our position as the central hub in the telecom industry as we progress the best-in-class Internet connectivity solutions and transformative technologies that benefit our customers. As a result of our efforts, customers can now access best-in-class 4G and 5G connectivity requirements as well as extend their core infrastructure in the Middle East.”

About SMARTHUB

SmartHub is a trusted digital enabler for global customers from various industry verticals including, telcos, OTTs, cloud players, content delivery networks, financial services, and gaming platforms. It also has direct access to multiple independent subsea cable system, interconnecting Europe, US, Asia, Middle East and Africa, which makes it capable of serving more than two billion people within 30 milliseconds latency to guarantee a superior customer experience.

SmartHub is the largest hub of submarine cable landing station in the region, allowing access to a list of wholesale services including data, voice, mobile, and satellite teleport services as well as Internet and IPX Exchange and offers flexible services and pricing models.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from 23 February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group’s main business pillars. The Telecoms business currently continues to operate led by Etisalat UAE in e&’s home market and by existing subsidiaries for international operations, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments. Ramping up the digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focusses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening global presence.