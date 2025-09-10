Jeddah — Barn’s, Saudi Arabia’s pioneering coffee brand, has concluded its Hackathon for Solutions and Innovation, an initiative aimed at encouraging youth participation in problem-solving and idea generation. The program, which ran from August 3, involved students and young professionals from universities across the Kingdom.

The initiative brought together students and ambitious young professionals from universities across Saudi Arabia, who worked in teams to develop solutions with measurable financial impact, flexibility in application, scalability, and added customer value.

The program concluded with showcase sessions dedicated to presenting the ideas to the committee on August 26 and 27, followed by the closing ceremony on August 28, where the winning teams were recognized and prizes were awarded, as follows:

1st Place: SAR 50,000

2nd Place: SAR 30,000

3rd Place: SAR 10,000

In his remarks, Mohammed Al zain the CEO of Barn’s said:

“The Hackathon is not just a competition—it is a platform for leadership. It provides an opportunity for young men and women to bring their ideas forward and take part in shaping decisions. Our aim is to empower the next generations to drive change and address challenges alongside today’s leaders.”

One of the winning teams described the experience as:

“A unique opportunity that combined technical, social, and marketing aspects, transforming ideas into executable projects within a short period. It also gave us direct exposure to the working environment of one of Saudi Arabia’s largest coffee companies, where teamwork and process automation were evident throughout.”

The Hackathon aligns with Barn’s broader goals of youth engagement and Saudi identity. By investing in young talent and providing a platform for empowerment, Barn’s aims to invite wider participation from future generations, and communities, creating opportunities that bridge ideas with real-world impact

About barn’s

Founded in 1992 by Al Amjaad Trading & Manufacturing Company, barn’s is Saudi Arabia’s pioneering coffee brand. Over more than three decades, barn’s has grown from its signature drive-thru kiosks to a diverse portfolio of more than 850 thoughtfully designed outlets, including cafés, lounges, and express formats, passionately serving millions of guests every year.

With a commitment to quality, innovation, and authentic Saudi hospitality, barn’s continues to expand its footprint locally and internationally, offering a wide range of premium coffee, beverages, and freshly baked goods. Today, barn’s stands as one of the most beloved and trusted coffee brands in the region, proudly representing Saudi excellence in the global coffee industry.