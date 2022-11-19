Manama, Bahrain: Bahraini real estate developer Bareeq Al Retaj is to make its exhibition debut at this year’s Cityscape Bahrain, one of the inaugural shows to take place at the new Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir from 22nd to 24th November. Bareeq Al Retaj will showcase five local development projects for the first time, revealing a brand new master-planned community, waterfront villas, high end and branded apartments and a retail concept.

The developer will bring five pioneering projects to life on its 150sqm stand during the three-day event, where the team will be on hand to educate and inform potential buyers and capture interest. Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bareeq Al Retaj, will greet visitors to the stand throughout the exhibition alongside his team, he had commented:

“This year’s Cityscape is a major event for us - we are proud to be showcasing at the new Exhibition World, which is a major achievement for Bahrain and shows the Kingdom’s appeal as a global exhibition venue. Bareeq will launch public sales of three completely new projects at Cityscape for which we expect to see a huge response, and we will also be launching our new and improved brand and strategic direction. All in all, we expect this to be a flagship event, and we look forward to being in good company amongst the global exhibitor line-up.”

Bareeq hopes to play a key role in not only showcasing its own vision and projects, but connecting developers, investors and other entities to collaborate for development opportunities and the growth of the Kingdoms’ real estate sector.

About Bareeq Al Retaj

Led by Dr. Maher Al Shaer as MD, Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Services W.L.L. was born in 2011 and has a diversified portfolio of projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Its principal objective is to develop state of the art real estate projects and pioneer for the progress of the sector locally. Bareeq manages its own portfolio of projects as well as providing strategic advice through Development Managing projects across a spectrum of offerings ranging from hospitality, residential, retail,commercial projects, and master-planning activities.

Media Contact Details

