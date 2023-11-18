Manama - Bapco Refining, an operating company of Bapco Energies, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bahrain Polytechnic to provide various training programs to its employees.

Signing on behalf of Bapco Refining, Ms. Afaf Zainalabedin, Acting Deputy Chief Executive Human Capital & Corporate Services and Chief Financial of Bapco Refining, and on behalf of Bahrain Polytechnic Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, Chief Executive Officer.

During the event, Ms. Afaf Zainalabedin commented that Bapco Refining continues its efforts to coordinate with reliable training centers to identify training needs for its employees. She added, “Training and development provides employees with the opportunity to move forward and grow professionally. Through these opportunities, our employees can learn new skills in-line with the Company’s future requirements.”

Commenting on the agreement, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic, emphasised the institution's belief in the significance of training and developing human capital. He highlighted the importance of training and providing the labor market with qualified individuals. This serves as a strategic approach for organisations seeking to cultivate a workforce equipped with the right skills and capable of meeting the demands and changes in the professional landscape.

He also added that the MoU with Bapco Refining comes as part of a comprehensive series of training programs offered by Bahrain Polytechnic to governmental and private entities. These initiatives align with the institution's commitment to be a "Polytechnic for all", fostering national partnerships and collaborative efforts to invest in human resources. By preparing and developing the skills of local talents, Bahrain Polytechnic contributes to realizing the educational objectives outlined in the Kingdom of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

Bapco Refining continues to develop its Bahraini talents by providing specialised courses locally and abroad, organising workshops, in addition to involving the employees in conferences and forums related to the energy industry.

Established in 2008, Bahrain Polytechnic is a key initiative that was launched to boost education and training in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. Offering an array of programs ranging from Diploma and Bachelor’s degrees to Master’s and Top-up degrees, the institution aims to prepare professional work-ready graduates and entrepreneurs which meet the requirements of the labor market.