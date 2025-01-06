Muscat – BankDhofar, one of the leading financial institutions in Oman, has significantly expanded its branch network to 131 branches nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing customer accessibility across the Sultanate. In 2023 alone, the bank opened 43 new branches, each offering a comprehensive suite of banking services designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers. From card collections to tailored banking solutions, BankDhofar’s branches make these services easily accessible to all segments of its clientele.

With this impressive expansion, BankDhofar is now the second-largest bank in Oman by branch network size. However, these branches represent more than just the bank’s physical presence—they are fully equipped and staffed to deliver a wide range of banking solutions to all segments of society, including women, youth, children, and high-income groups, particularly holders of the Al-Riyada and Al-Rifaa cards. The branches also cater to high-net-worth customers, providing specialized services with a focus on safety, confidentiality, and personalized care.

BankDhofar’s offerings include clear and strategic savings and investment plans, such as fixed and recurring deposit accounts and long-term deposit accounts designed to support children’s education. These products help parents save for their children’s higher education needs, while retirement planning options enable customers to grow their savings for financial security and stability in their later years.

Celebrated for its exclusive banking services tailored for women, BankDhofar has introduced specialized accounts that offer unique benefits and privileges. Recently, the bank launched a special credit card for women that includes first-year fee exemptions, access to exclusive rewards programs, and additional perks like airport lounge access at Muscat and Salalah International Airports, travel and purchase protection, and global acceptance at millions of locations.

In support of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), BankDhofar has developed dedicated banking solutions that enable business owners to efficiently manage their finances. Through smart POS devices, SMEs can easily collect payments, handle cheque deposits remotely, and streamline bulk cheque processing, offering entrepreneurs greater flexibility in their operations.

As a technology-driven institution, BankDhofar continues to lead in leveraging advanced technology to enhance customer experience, safety, and convenience. A prime example of this is the recent launch of "Dhofar Pay," “Samsung Pay” and “Apple Pay” are innovative services that allows customers to make payments by simply swiping their Android smartphones at POS terminals, further simplifying the banking experience.

BankDhofar’s strategic focus and customer-centric approach are reflected in its financial performance, with net profits rising by 19.9% in the first half of 2024, reaching OMR 22.18 million compared to OMR 18.4 million during the same period in 2023.