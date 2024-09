BankDhofar is pleased to announce its co-operation with Nesto Hypermarket in its new branch in Maabila

BankDhofar is pleased to announce its co-operation with Nesto Hypermarket in its new branch in Al Maabila to provide various banking services including FFM and POS machines. This comes as part of the bank's continuous commitment to provide the best banking services to its valued customers.

