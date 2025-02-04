Amman, Jordan – Bank of Jordan has extended its support to the 2024/2025 Winter Campaign launched by Tkiyet Um Ali, aimed at providing essential winter supplies to families in need in Jordan and the Gaza Strip. Under the campaign's slogan, For Our Children in Jordan and Gaza, this initiative continues the long-standing strategic partnership between the two organizations.

Through its contribution, the bank helps provide warmth to families in the Gaza Strip by donating coats and blankets. Employees of the bank volunteered to assist in packaging and preparing these items for delivery in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), the National Center for Security and Crises Management, and the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army.

This solidarity initiative goes beyond merely meeting the urgent needs of Gaza’s residents. It also serves as a model for collaboration, offering volunteer opportunities to Bank of Jordan employees while reinforcing the bank’s commitment to humanitarian efforts. This commitment extends to Tkiyet Um Ali’s campaigns and projects, as well as its strategic partner, Dar Abu Abdullah. This organization was responsible for knitting the coats and blankets, a process that involved women from the community, thus contributing to their social and economic empowerment. This approach further reinforces ethical business practices such as responsible purchasing and volunteerism.

The initiative is part of Bank of Jordan’s broader corporate social responsibility strategy, which is designed to be flexible and responsive to community needs, enabling the bank to address emerging challenges and the issues tied to them. The programs focus on supporting the local communities, driving sustainable giving, fostering collaboration with stakeholders dedicated to empowerment, and providing support to all sectors and communities.

Bank of Jordan continues to uphold its long-standing role in relief efforts, a commitment it has maintained for over six decades. Throughout this journey, the bank has consistently embodied its professional, societal, and ethical values, while also aligning with its strategic focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs.

The importance of this ongoing initiative lies in its support for Tkiyet Um Ali’s efforts, particularly its annual winter campaign, which ensures that vulnerable families in both Jordan and the Gaza Strip receive essential winter supplies. Tkiyet Um Ali also provides sustainable food support to approximately 20,000 families each month who are living below the food poverty line across various governorates in Jordan. This support is delivered through monthly food parcels, each containing 20 essential items to meet the family’s nutritional needs for the entire month.