Muscat: Enhancing its prominent leadership as the most-trusted Islamic banking partner, Bank Nizwa, the leading Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, was recently titled ‘Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in Oman 2024’ at the Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA). This prestigious accolade highlights Bank Nizwa’s commitment to providing innovative Sharia-compliant banking solutions, underpinned by a profound understanding of its customers' evolving needs and a steadfast dedication to service excellence. The award was graciously accepted by Mr. Talib Al Yarubi, Head of Branches of Bank Nizwa, on behalf of the bank.

The Islamic Retail Banking Awards 2024, now in its 10th edition, convened a distinguished assembly of industry luminaries, C-suite executives, and leaders from across the region. The awards celebrated 50 top-performing entities in the Islamic retail financial services sector from the GCC, the Far East, Africa, Asia, and the Western Hemisphere, based on a global ranking of Islamic banks conducted by the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance. Bank Nizwa’s recognition on this prestigious international platform underscores its leadership in the Islamic finance sector.

Reflecting on this honour, Mr. Mohamed Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Banking officer at Bank Nizwa, commented, “We are immensely proud to be recognized at the IRBA as the Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in Oman, as this accolade not only shines the spotlight on our expertise in Islamic banking but also solidifies our position at the forefront of the sector. Furthermore, this award inspires us to persist in our journey of innovation and excellence, delivering groundbreaking Islamic banking solutions.”

It is worth mentioning that the retail banking division at Bank Nizwa offers a comprehensive suite of personal banking solutions, including savings and current accounts, alongside customized auto, home, and personal finance offerings designed to meet the diverse needs of its retail customers. This array of services is further enhanced by the bank’s user-friendly digital banking channels, including a robust mobile banking app, internet banking services, and a digital branch, all of which significantly improve accessibility and convenience for all customers.

Committed to being the preferred banking partner for individuals nationwide, Bank Nizwa continues to pursue innovation and product development, leveraging the latest Fintech advancements to elevate the banking experience. The bank aims to foster financial inclusivity among diverse customer segments by enhancing accessibility to Sharia-compliant banking services for all.