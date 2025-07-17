Middle East – Bain & Company today announced a strategic partnership with Dr. Andrew Ng and his advisory firm, AI Aspire, to help organizations unlock scalable, transformative value from artificial intelligence. Dr. Ng is a renowned British-American computer scientist, AI thought leader, and founder of DeepLearning.AI.

The collaboration combines Bain’s deep industry knowledge and expertise in AI implementation with Dr. Ng’s pioneering insights in AI and machine learning, with the goal of empowering companies to move beyond experimentation and deliver enterprise-level results with AI.

“AI is the most transformative technology of our generation—and realizing its full potential requires both cutting-edge technical thinking and practical execution at scale,” said Chuck Whitten, senior partner and global head of Bain & Company’s digital capabilities. “That’s what Bain does best. We’re thrilled to welcome Andrew Ng—one of the foremost minds in AI—to our team, joining forces with our 1,500 AI and digital practitioners to help clients move from experimentation to enterprise-wide impact.”

As demand for AI-enabled solutions accelerates, Bain has seen a sharp rise in client needs across sectors. Tech- and AI-enabled revenue now comprises approximately 30% of the firm’s business, with expectations to grow to 50% in the coming years.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Bain & Company to make the best AI thinking accessible to leaders around the world,” said Dr. Andrew Ng. “Companies that lack a thoughtful, strategic approach to AI risk falling far behind their competitors. This partnership is about equipping organizations to lead—not follow.”

Bain’s AI, Insights, and Solutions practice includes more than 1,500 AI, data, analytics, architecture, and engineering experts. This multidisciplinary team combines algorithmic, technical, and business expertise to solve business leaders’ hardest problems. This includes machine learning application implementation, business insight delivery, technology architecture and engineering, organizational development, and analytics strategy. The group integrates closely with the firm’s industry and capability practices to deliver holistic business and technology solutions.

The firm has also significantly expanded its wider digital and AI ecosystem of partner organizations, including forming key alliances with OpenAI, Microsoft, AWS, Google, SAP, Salesforce, and IBM.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

About AI Aspire

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, AI Aspire is Dr. Andrew Ng's new advisory firm guiding enterprises through their AI transformation journeys. The firm is led day-to-day by its Managing Partner Kirsty Tan, whose deep enterprise consulting experience brings fresh leadership to the firm’s mission of helping large organizations harness the power of AI. Through AI Aspire, Dr. Ng continues to leverage the flywheel effect of his broader ecosystem, including AI Fund and DeepLearning.AI, to accelerate responsible and effective AI adoption across industries.

With a career dedicated to advancing machine learning and making AI education accessible to millions, Dr. Ng has built some of the most influential organizations in the field. He founded DeepLearning.AI, is Managing General Partner at AI Fund, Executive Chairman of LandingAI, Chairman and Co-Founder of Coursera, and serves as Adjunct Professor at Stanford University.

As the founding lead of Google Brain and former Chief Scientist at Baidu, Dr. Ng has guided some of the world’s largest technology companies into the AI era. He was named to the 2013 Time100 most influential people in the world and 2023 Time100 AI list of the most influential figures in artificial intelligence. Dr. Ng now devotes himself to helping enterprises adopt AI responsibly and effectively – unlocking new opportunities for innovation, growth, and positive societal impact through AI Aspire.