Muharraq, Bahrain – Bahrain International Airport, managed and operated by Bahrain Airport Company, hosted an exclusive itinerary for the Hosted Airline Programme (HAP) as part of the 29th Routes World event. The HAP, specifically designed for VIP guests, provided an authentic experience of Bahraini hospitality, welcoming representatives from 19 airlines that are part of a targeted list by Bahrain Airport Company (BAC). This initiative aimed to build networks and strengthen relationships within the industry.

Over the course of two days, from October 4th to 5th, guests embarked on a journey through Bahrain's rich cultural tapestry. The itinerary included guided tours of the UNESCO protected pearling path in Muharraq and vibrant souqs filled with aromatic spices. As part of the journey, guests visited the Basket Weaving Center in Manama, offering a glimpse into traditional Bahraini craftsmanship. Additionally, guests were treated to exquisite Bahraini cuisine at local establishments like Bu Zaboon House, and Cinnamon restaurant. These culinary experiences were sponsored by Bahrain Airport Services.

This immersive programme not only left a lasting impression of Bahrain's vibrant culture, stunning coastline, and historical landmarks but also served as a platform for BAC to further connect with key players in the aviation industry.

