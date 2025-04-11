Muharraq, Bahrain: Building on its recent success at the 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), is proud to announce that BIA has achieved a triple win at the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards. The airport was named the “World’s Cleanest Airport” amongst airports handling up to 25 million passengers annually, the “Middle East’s Cleanest Airport,” and recognized as the “World’s Best Airport Serving 5-10 Million Passengers.” These top honors reflect BIA’s commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience for passengers and maintaining world-class standards across all aspects of airport operations.

In addition, Bahrain International Airport earned several other notable rankings at the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards, further solidifying its reputation as a global leader in passenger experience. BIA achieved 3rd place for the World’s Best Immigration Service, reflecting its efficient and customer-focused immigration processes, and ranked 3rd among the Best Airports in the Middle East, highlighting its leadership in regional airport excellence. Furthermore, BIA secured 4th place globally for the World’s Best Airport for Baggage Delivery, demonstrating its dedication to providing reliable and seamless baggage handling services. BIA was also ranked 5th in the World’s Most Family-Friendly Airports category, showcasing its commitment to creating a welcoming environment for families.

The awards were presented at the World Airport Awards held at Passengers Terminal Expo in Madrid, Spain on April 09, 2025. The accolades were accepted by BAC’s Vice President of Facility Management, Eyad Ismaeel, who represented BIA at the ceremony. Receiving recognition as the World’s Cleanest Airport amongst airports handling up to 25 million passengers annually, Middle East’s Cleanest Airport and World’s Best Airport Serving 5-10 Million Passengers reinforces BIA’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness, efficiency, and passenger satisfaction.

Gulf Air Group Chairman, Khalid Hussain Taqi, commented, “This triple win is a proud moment for the Gulf Air Group (GFG), Bahrain's aviation group and the sole owner of Bahrain Airport Company (BAC). It reflects Bahrain Airport Company’s commitment to providing travellers with a safe, clean, and welcoming environment, while achieving excellence across all aspects of airport operations. These awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of our teams and highlight Bahrain International Airport’s strategic importance in enhancing the Kingdom’s position on the global stage.”

Mr Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “With cleanliness standards being a major driver of customer satisfaction during their airport experience, we congratulate Bahrain International Airport on this fabulous achievement, for delivering the highest standards on a consistent basis.”

THE 2025 WORLD AIRPORT AWARDS

The World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. The awards are recognized as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 500 airports.

The 2025 Awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during the survey period from August 2024 to February 2025.



The survey evaluates the customer experience across all front-line areas of airport service and facilities, from check in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security/immigration through to departure at the gate.

BAC extends its gratitude to its dedicated staff, cleaning teams, and operational partners for their tireless efforts in upholding rigorous hygiene protocols, implementing advanced cleaning technologies, and ensuring smooth operations across all services. As the gateway to the Kingdom of Bahrain, BAC remains committed to enhancing passenger experiences at BIA while supporting the Kingdom’s vision for growth and excellence in the aviation sector.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.