Cairo: Palm Hills Developments (“PHD”), a leading Egyptian real estate company, and Taaleem Management Services (“Taaleem”), Egypt’s leading higher education provider, announce today the completion of the licensing process of Badya University. This achievement comes after receiving the private university’s presidential decree, signifying the culmination of its rigorous regulatory approval process. The university’s first phase is progressing as planned and is scheduled to commence operations in the academic year starting September 2024. The first phase will encompass the faculties of Dentistry, Physiotherapy, Business & Economics, and Computer Science.

Badya University is a top-tier institution currently under development that is 60% owned by Taaleem and 40% owned by PHD. Strategically located at the heart of Cairo’s western suburbs, the university occupies an expansive 167,000 square meter plot within PHD’s flagship project, Badya, a high-end and sustainable full-fledged city. Badya University is expected to house eight academic faculties with a total capacity of around 12,500 students.

Hazem Badran, Co-CEO and Managing Director of Palm Hills Developments, commented:



“I am thrilled that Badya University received the presidential decree, as it brings us closer to our goal of developing Badya city as a fully integrated sustainable city for innovation and modernization that serves the needs of all its residents, neighboring communities, and countries by providing unmatched and exclusive services, including world-class educational services. Moreover, I am delighted with our collaboration with Taaleem Management Services, whose unwavering dedication and expertise have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life.”

Mohamed El Rashidi, Taaleem Management Services’ Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer commented:

“I am delighted to announce the successful conclusion of Badya University’s licensing process, marking a momentous stride in the institution’s development. Furthermore, I am thrilled to convey that, through the invaluable collaboration with our strategic partner and development expert, Palm Hills Developments, the construction of the university's first phase is proceeding on schedule, and we anticipate welcoming new students in the forthcoming academic year starting September 2024, which is poised to be an exciting year for Taaleem as many of our growth plans materialize. With the addition of Badya University to Taaleem’s licensed asset portfolio and the imminent addition of Memphis University in East Cairo, we are closer to realizing our vision of offering exceptional academic offerings and becoming Egypt's leading higher education group.”