Dubai, UAE: Through Careem’s in-app donations platform, Right Click, you can donate to support the educational needs of underprivileged and disabled children across the UAE, KSA, and Pakistan as they prepare for the new academic year.

Right Click connects you to six regional NGOs, including the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and Beit Al Kheir in the UAE, the Disabled Children’s Association and Al Mawaddah Association for Family Development in KSA, and the Shahid Afridi Foundation and The Citizens Foundation in Pakistan.

A new ‘recurring donations’ option enables users to make ongoing contributions towards children’s school fees throughout the year, instead of one-time contributions.

Vimbai Midzi, Associate Director of Corporate Affairs at Careem, commented: “While many children are getting new backpacks and notebooks for school, hundreds of thousands in our region don’t even have access to basic education. By introducing recurring donations through the app, we’re aiming to build a sustainable support system that can truly make a difference in these children’s lives.”

“Our customers have been incredibly generous by supporting communities in need through ‘Right Click’ over the past few months, and we’re pleased to make the donation process even more seamless and convenient, so they can make a difference for the entire school year.”

Launched on the first day of Ramadan this year, Right Click empowers Careem users across the region to connect with their communities by offering simple ways to donate and make a difference in just a few taps. The platform enables customers to view the stories of those they’ve supported, showing the tangible impact of their donations.

During Ramadan and Eid, ‘Right Click’ made it easy for users to pay their Zakat or contribute to charitable causes and organisations, including Dubai Cares’ Gaza in Our Hearts campaign, the Citizens’ Foundation, and Emirates Red Crescent in the UAE.

Over the last year, Careem customers have donated more than $100k to support communities, and alongside Careem colleagues and partners, have donated over $560k towards Palestinian relief specifically.

To make a one-time or recurring donation for the educational support of children in need, open the Careem app, and select Right Click on the app home screen. You can download the Careem app from the App Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download.

