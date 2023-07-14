Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, the exclusive distributor of Dodge in the UAE, unveils the immaculately stylish and head turning Dodge Charger GT Black Edition in the UAE.

One of the most coveted and popular models in the series of the Dodge vehicles, a must buy this season for the Dodge enthusiasts.

Performance driven and impossible to ignore on the road, this edition of the fierce four-door muscle car includes special accents including Blacktop Special Edition IP Badge, Gloss Black Dashboard Trim Rings and Black Dodge Grille Badge as well as elevating the vehicle’s exterior even further with Black Charger Exhaust Tips and Black Performance Spoiler.

The Muscle Masterpiece offers a wide range of efficiency and performance driven features including:

• The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with up to 300 horsepower

• 8.4-inch infotainment system with UConnect® 4

• Nappa leather seats

• Six Alpine speakers for unbeatable surround sound experience

• Traction and cruise control

• Parking sensors

• Blind-spot and cross-path detection

The 2023 Dodge Charger GT Black Edition is now available to view, test drive and purchase at Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Dodge Showrooms in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Prices start from AED 174,900 and Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises customers will enjoy a range of benefits including 5-year warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, free service and buy back guarantee as part of their purchase.

Customers can visit dodgeuae.com to purchase online or book at test drive, alternatively call 8005119 for more information.

About Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivalled performance in each of the segments where they compete. Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognised automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

