Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Azure, a Mohammed Al Habib company, is proud to announce its landmark sponsorship of Riyadh Season 2025. This milestone marks a significant step in bringing Azure’s name and values to the forefront of the city’s most high-profile entertainment event, underscoring Azure’s commitment to the city and its cultural life.

Riyadh Season 2025 will play host to a series of major sporting events such as Six Kings Slam, where the world’s top players will compete, and brings to Riyadh the culture of different countries across its remarkable zones.

As Riyadh’s leading provider of luxury residential compounds, with a portfolio of 12 communities housing more than 14,000 residents, Azure draws on over 50 years of legacy and market expertise to set the benchmark for premium, resident-centric living. Through this sponsorship, Azure expands its visibility across the capital and reinforces its role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s future lifestyle landscape.

Fahad Al-Assaf, President of Azure, said: “Our sponsorship of Riyadh Season comes at a time when the capital is showcasing its most ambitious entertainment experiences. We are proud to highlight how our luxury communities contribute to Riyadh’s transformation and urban development. This partnership allows us to connect with residents, investors, and visitors, reinforcing our role in shaping elevated living standards for the future.”

Azure looks forward to a vibrant Riyadh Season, leveraging this partnership to engage new audiences and reaffirm its position as the benchmark for luxury community living in Riyadh.

About Azure

Azure is a premiere lifestyle experience provider renowned for its exquisite collection of gated communities in Riyadh. It is a subsidiary of Mohammed Al Habib Real Estate, one of Saudi Arabia’s most established property developers with over 50 years of industry leadership. Launched in 2024, Azure offers a portfolio of upscale residential compounds thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of a diverse and discerning clientele. With a commitment to hospitality-driven living, integrated community services, and architectural excellence, Azure is redefining premium residential experiences across the Kingdom.