Dubai, UAE: The Azizi group of companies has partnered with SCM, the esteemed Italian brand widely known for its innovative woodworking solutions, a collaboration facilitated through Italco, UAE. As part of the agreement, SCM will supply and install machinery at the Azizi’s joinery factory, equipping it with advanced technologies that reflect the developer’s commitment to quality, precision, and innovation.

Established in Italy, SCM is celebrated worldwide for its expertise in manufacturing equipment that seamlessly combines precision engineering and sustainability. Its solutions are widely used to create bespoke joinery elements such as cabinetry, doors, and intricate decorative pieces.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with SCM and to thereby advance in our endeavor to integrate only the finest technologies into our operations. By incorporating SCM’s equipment, our newly established joinery factory will significantly enhance its ability to produce premium, customized products for our residential and commercial projects. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to delivering developments that stand out for their exceptional craftsmanship, ensuring every detail exceeds the expectations of our valued stakeholders."

Azizi’s joinery factory, currently based in Dubai Industrial City (DIC), is set to relocate to the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) in the near future. This move will boost its operational capabilities and contribute to Azizi’s strategy of streamlining production while maintaining the highest standards across its projects.