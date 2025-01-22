Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Azizi Wasel, its new oceanfront residential project located on the picturesque Dubai Islands. Offering breathtaking sea views with a backdrop of the emirate’s iconic skyline, the development reimagines waterfront living by seamlessly blending modern comfort, elegance, and unparalleled convenience.

Azizi Wasel features a variety of luxurious residences, including panoramic penthouses, studios, one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Each unit is thoughtfully designed to focus on contemporary sophistication, providing beautiful views of the sea and the cityscape. The project combines the serenity of the seaside with the vibrancy of city life, creating a harmonious and inviting atmosphere. Residents will be able to enjoy a comprehensive range of community amenities, including a cinema, a clubhouse, swimming pools, a fully-equipped gym, children’s play areas, ample parking spaces, premium retail spaces and 24/7 security.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “It is with the utmost excitement that we unveil Azizi Wasel, a true gem in the heart of Dubai Islands. This very upscale project is yet another testament to our commitment to excellence, offering the perfect balance of coastal tranquility and urban dynamism. It also embodies our vision of creating not just homes, but exceptional lifestyles where residents can immerse themselves in the beauty of waterfront living while enjoying seamless connectivity to Dubai’s key attractions and landmarks.”

Strategically situated, Azizi Wasel grants easy access to Dubai International Airport, Port Rashid, and Sheikh Zayed Road. It also offers proximity to key locations such as the Waterfront Market, Dubai Frame, and City Centre Deira. The development is also set to become a premier destination for leisure and investments as it boasts a world-class marina and yacht club, sprawling beaches, and recreational spaces catering to water sports enthusiasts and recreational activity seekers.

With prices starting at AED 1,000,000 and a flexible 50/50 payment plan, Azizi Wasel presents an attractive opportunity for those seeking a premium address in one of the emirate’s most exciting new areas. As part of Dubai’s visionary coastline enhancement initiative, Azizi Wasel is poised to set a new benchmark in the luxury space.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.