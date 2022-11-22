Azizi Developments is set to become the master developer of a massive, approximately dozen-billion-dirham mixed-use development with over 24 million square feet of GFA, featuring townhouses, villas, residences and more in Dubai South’s Golf District

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private real estate developer in the UAE, signed a deal with Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, acquiring a highly coveted 15 million sq. ft. plot of land in the most growth-inclined area of the emirate. With a gross floor area (GFA) of nearly 24 million square feet, Azizi’s several-dozen-billion-dirham plans for the sizeable land are yet to be revealed. As part of the agreement, Azizi Developments will be the master developer, in charge of constructing the development’s buildings, its roads, and infrastructure.

The signing ceremony took place on 21 November at Azizi’s stand at Cityscape Dubai 2022 (Booth A10, Za’abeel Hall 6 - Dubai World Trade Centre) and was presided over by the Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin, and the Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, Mr Mirwais Azizi. Also in attendance was CEO of Azizi Developments, Mr Farhad Azizi, and other key senior management figures from both parties, the media and a crowd of excited onlookers.

Mr Mirwais Azizi commented: “We are excited to embark on this new master development journey, the next era of our growth trajectory and that of Dubai. This sizable land represents an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the satiation of the exponentially increasing demand for world-class properties in the UAE. The emirate continues to solidify its renowned standing as the world’s hub for business, tourism, and innovation, underlined by the increasing number of investors and end-users choosing to secure themselves homes here. We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and all of the UAE’s leadership from the depths of our hearts for continuously inspiring us to work towards enriching the lives of hundreds of thousands of happy families who have the honour of calling Dubai their home. We will share more information on our plans for this soon-to-be landmark community in due course.”

His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin said: “We are pleased to sign this plot purchase deal with a renowned developer that enjoys a good track record of developing real estate projects and communities across the UAE. At Dubai South, we select partners that align with our mandate to enrich the lives of residents and professionals across the emirate and support the government’s vision of making Dubai the best global city to live, work and visit. We look forward to the realisation of this new project, which will undoubtedly become one of the emirate’s most-prized destinations.”

The newly acquired land, which is part of Dubai South’s prestigious Golf District, is strategically positioned in the emirate’s growth corridor, with Dubai speedily expanding towards the south. Situated alongside Emirates Road (E611), built to link the emirates together while also providing convenient access points to Dubai’s other major highways and various points of interest, the plot of land is among the best connected in the southern part of the emirate.

With just a five-minute drive to the Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central DWC, and few minutes away from the VIP Terminal, but without any air traffic above it, the land is outstandingly well positioned for a luxury community to be developed.

Azizi Developments did not disclose its detailed plans for the land during the press briefing held at Cityscape Dubai 2022. It stated that the planning and design for the project are already in advanced stages and that it will develop townhouses, villas, residential apartments, hotel apartments, several types of hospitality projects ranging from three to five stars, and a wide range of amenities, including a swimmable crystal lagoon, water features, parks, sporting facilities (eg. cycling and jogging tracks), children’s playgrounds, green spaces, innovative infrastructure and more to go above and beyond in fulfilling the well-being, comfort, and convenience needs of residents.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered by 2023, and an additional 10,000+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2028. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

About Dubai South

Dubai South – the rebranded Dubai World Central – is an emerging 145 sq. km. city situated within the emirate of Dubai that will ultimately sustain a population of one million.

Launched in 2006, the city is mandated to embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai by manifesting the urban and societal themes as outlined in the Dubai Plan 2021. These themes relate to becoming a city of happy, creative and empowered people, an inclusive and cohesive society; the preferred place to live, work and invest, a smart and sustainable city, and a pivotal hub in the global economy. Dubai South’s economic platform supports every conceivable kind of business and industry. The city is also home to Al Maktoum International Airport –the largest airport in the world when complete.

