Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is celebrating the inauguration of buildings 2, 4, 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14, comprising 1,164 units, in the first phase of its flagship waterfront community project Riviera in MBR City, with the ribbon cutting ceremonies welcoming the developers’ stakeholders to the now-completed buildings.

Commenting on this final milestone for these 7 buildings, Mr Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “These handovers hold a monumental significance for all of us at Azizi Developments, as well as for all of the parties involved in these world-class projects. Riviera is very close to our hearts – it is our pride and joy, our flagship project here in Dubai. Celebrating the handovers of the first buildings in Phase 1 is a truly touching experience - it is in times and at events like these that we see our hard work pay off by welcoming thousands of happy families to their new homes that will enrich their lives for generations to come. They are the reason we are in this business, and the reason we continuously strive for perfection. Riviera guarantees them some of the best returns in Dubai, with an outstanding value appreciation and substantial rental yields, ascribed to it being at the vanguard of the city's best, most strategically positioned, and growth-oriented neighbourhoods. Riviera is distinctive, with its remarkable build quality, well-thought-out designs, convenient accessibility, extraordinarily extensive variety of amenities, breath-taking views, and distinct, premium community feel.”

“We would also like to take this moment to thank all of those who have worked so attentively and persistently in turning these projects from conceptualisation into reality. Without them, our valued stakeholders, and their hard work, the development of such high-quality residences would not have been possible. They are a vital contributing force in making our investor and end-user’s dreams come true. We would especially like to thank the authorities and government of Dubai for continuously supporting and inspiring us to strive for excellence across all of our projects. We now look forward to the next handovers in Riviera, with many more to follow this year as part of our ambitious, yet very realistic delivery schedule”, he added.

Azizi Developments is now gearing up for the remainder of its 2022 deliveries, which comprise a total of 8,895 units across 42 projects. The developer has also handed over Creek Views I in Dubai Healthcare City earlier this week, its 634-unit project, built at a value of nearly AED 300m.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of MBR City that is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure and retail hubs of the city.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Recently, Azizi Developments announced the 2.7-kilometre-long swimmable crystal lagoon will be completed much sooner than expected, covering an area of over 130,026 square metres that will stretch across the entirety of the community. With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated, and clean water that residents can swim in, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk — which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques — Azizi’s lagoon will be a bustling space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

-Ends-

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered by 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025. The company has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com​​​​​​​