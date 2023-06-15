Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Renowned celebrity Chef, Izu Ani is back once again to reinvigorate Dubai’s culinary scene with his latest restaurant concept, Kai Enzo, which is now open at the Hyatt Centric Jumeriah in La Mer.

Kai Enzo presents a menu that seamlessly merges far-Eastern flavours with Western influences and draws upon the two region's shared culinary philosophies such as quality, freshness and simplicity. Spearheaded by Chef Izu and his creative team, the menu showcases a curated selection of Mediterranean and Japanese dishes that have been reworked to provide each guest with an elevated dining experience.

Chef Izu Ani expresses his enthusiasm about Kai Enzo, saying: "This project holds a special place in my heart as it unites two cultures that I deeply cherish. I wanted to create a concept that brings together the essence of Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines and that showcases their similarities and unique flavours. For me, food and cooking are all about storytelling. We don't need to complicate things; we just need the confidence to let the food and flavours speak for themselves. I want people to come to Kai Enzo and fall in love with the whole experience in their own unique way so they can create their own Kai Enzo story.”

The word ‘Kai’ in Japanese means ocean or shell, which represents the calm setting of the restaurant, located on the edge of the city by the sea. The interior design is purposefully uncluttered so that guests can focus on enjoying the calm, beautiful atmosphere and not be distracted by busy surroundings. ‘Enzo’ means King or owner and represents the ingredients ruling the experience. Together ‘Kai Enzo’ connects effortlessly and is also the name of Chef Izu’s son, making this a very personal creation.

Dishes on the Kai Enzo menu include green bean salad with black goma and wasabi pea, tiger prawns with kimuchi butter and shisho pesto and Hokkaido scallops dressed in green apple ponzu and salsa verde. A wide range of sushi, sashimi and charcoal grills are also available. Desserts include a cherry blossom panna cotta with black sesame crumble and Hokkaido cheese ice cream topped with hazelnut crumble and roasted strawberry jam.

The curated cocktail menu is divided into two sections: Taiyo, which symbolizes the sun and captures the essence of the land of the rising sun and Kai, which represents the sea and showcases the beauty of the Mediterranean. Each section incorporates ingredients that embody the unique flavours and characteristics of their respective regions with the beverages on the Taiyo section promising to delight the palate with yuzu, shiso leaves, sake and matcha, while the Kai section offers drinks that feature a refreshing blend of citrus, herbs and oils.

Kai Enzo takes pride in creating a holistic dining experience, not just through its culinary offerings but also through its ambience, music and vibrant atmosphere. Located on the rooftop of the Hyatt Centric Jumeriah in La Mer, Kai Enzo offers panoramic views of the entire Dubai skyline, as well as the Arabian Gulf. The restaurant features fluid indoor and outdoor dining spaces and an interactive sushi bar which takes centre stage and forms the beating heart of the restaurant. The space also includes a lounge area and an outdoor terrace which will open after the summer months.

Kai Enzo is now open for dinner seven days a week. For more information or to make a booking, please visit www.kaienzo.com

Listing Information

Reservations: reservations@kaienzo.com

Address: Hyatt Centric, La Mer North, Jumeirah 1, Dubai

Timings: Monday - Thursday – 5pm-1am and Friday - Sunday – 5pm-2am

For media enquiries and more information please contact:

Plus 1 Communications | jenna@plus1comms.com or yara@plus1comms.com

