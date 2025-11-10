Partnership supports Vision 2030 and Aramco’s Namaat program through enhanced local manufacturing, technology transfer, and EPC collaboration.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – AVK Saudi Valve Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (AVK SVMC), a leading manufacturer of valves and fire hydrants for water, wastewater, and industrial sectors, today announced it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C) to deepen cooperation in local manufacturing, technology transfer, and supply-chain integration across Saudi Arabia’s industrial infrastructure sectors.

The agreement was formalized during Hyundai E&C’s Saudi Strategic Partners Partnership Program, a two-day engagement hosted in Seoul that brought together senior executives from seven Saudi partner companies. The event included high-level meetings, facility tours, and cultural experiences designed to strengthen collaboration and alignment between Hyundai E&C and its Saudi industrial partners.

AVK SVMC was recognized by Hyundai E&C as one of the elite recipients of the H-Prime Leaders Award in December 2024. This exceptional honor, presented to only 8 out of HDEC’s 8,700 global suppliers, places AVK SVMC in the top 0.1% of Hyundai’s most valued partners, reinforcing AVK’s unwavering dedication to quality, timely delivery, and consistent excellence.

Through this partnership, AVK Saudi and Hyundai E&C will explore joint initiatives aimed at:

Local production and sourcing of valves and related components for Hyundai E&C's infrastructure and industrial projects in the Kingdom.

Technology transfer and engineering collaboration to boost efficiency, safety, and innovation.

Public-private partnership alignment to accelerate industrial localisation and sustainability in line with Vision 2030.

Hyundai E&C is currently carrying out a wide range of projects in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East as an EPC partner for major national infrastructure developments under Vision 2030, as well as Aramco’s Namaat program. The company launched its Saudi Strategic Partners Partnership Program in 2024 to ensure stable, competitive operations in large-scale petrochemical and industrial projects by building strong, market-specific relationships with leading Saudi suppliers and manufacturers such as AVK SVMC. This strategic partnership underscores AVK SVMC’s ability to meet Hyundai E&C’s stringent standards through rigorous quality controls, reliable on-time performance, and a customer-focused approach. For years, AVK has successfully delivered thousands of valves to Hyundai for landmark projects, including the Marjan and Jafurah 1 developments. This proven track record not only highlights AVK’s manufacturing strength and supply chain reliability but also lays a strong foundation for their future growth.

Ole Hedegaard, Regional Managing Director at AVK, said, “This agreement reflects the strength of AVK’s long-standing presence in Saudi Arabia and our confidence in the Kingdom’s industrial vision. Over the years, we have witnessed remarkable growth in local manufacturing capability, and this partnership with Hyundai E&C represents another step forward in that progress. It underscores our shared commitment to collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth that continues to drive Saudi Arabia’s industrial landscape.”

Building on this, Mads Helge, General Manager at AVK Saudi Valve Manufacturing Co. Ltd, added, “For more than four decades, AVK has been part of Saudi Arabia’s growth story. This partnership with Hyundai E&C strengthens that legacy and reflects our ongoing commitment to building a future defined by quality, reliability, and local innovation. Together, we are taking meaningful steps toward realizing Vision 2030 and ensuring that Saudi-made solutions continue to shape the industries of tomorrow.”

A Hyundai E&C official commented, “The Saudi Strategic Partner Partnership Program is the first attempt to build a global mutual growth framework by extending Hyundai E&C's outstanding partner company system, ‘H-Prime Leaders,’ to firms overseas.” The official added, “Moving forward, Hyundai E&C plans to proactively manage global risks by strengthening partnerships with leading companies that possess outstanding track records and capabilities tailored to local characteristics, while also further accelerating our efforts to establish a broader presence in overseas markets.”

AVK SVMC continues to play a vital role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s transition towards sustainable, locally led manufacturing. Through its manufacturing facility in Jeddah, AVK produces advanced valve and fitting solutions that meet global standards for performance, durability, and safety. The company’s ongoing investments in people, technology, and innovation reinforce its long-term commitment to the Kingdom’s industrial transformation.

About AVK Saudi Valves Manufacturing Company (AVK SVMC)

AVK Saudi Valves Manufacturing Company (AVK SVMC) is a leading provider of high-quality valves, hydrants, and accessories for water, wastewater, fire protection, and industrial applications across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Jeddah, AVK SVMC has played a vital role in the Kingdom’s infrastructure development for over 40 years. As part of the AVK Group—comprising more than 100 companies worldwide—AVK SVMC combines world-class engineering expertise with local manufacturing excellence that meets international standards. With production facilities and regional sales offices in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam, the company is well-positioned to serve major utility and industrial projects throughout the Kingdom. AVK SVMC is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by enabling sustainable water management, advancing local content, and contributing to national development goals through reliable, future-ready solutions. For more information, visit www.avksvmc.com.

