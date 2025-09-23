Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced its participation at the Schneider Electric Innovation Summit 2025, taking place on 24–25 September at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences. The company will showcase its unique industrial intelligence solutions including AVEVA Unified Operations Center, CONNECT, AVEVA Operations Control and AVEVA PI System.

At the event, AVEVA will focus on its partnership with Schneider Electric to tackle the challenges related to the emergence of energy and data intensive AI. Driven by the ambition to become industrial tech leaders, AVEVA and Schneider Electric are both committed to support industrial companies in their transition towards more resilience and sustainability.

Khaled Salah, Vice President, Global Strategic Partners, AVEVA, will moderate a high-level panel discussion titled: “Unlocking the Power of Intelligent Ecosystems”. The panel will feature Bry Dillion, SVP, Partners and Commercial Strategy, AVEVA along with speakers from Microsoft and Databricks Arabia. The session will explore how AI-driven innovation is transforming sectors like energy management, manufacturing, and CPG, driving efficiency, resilience, and sustainable growth.

Speaking on the participation, Khaled Salah said: “Digital transformation is no longer optional, but it is essential. Through strategic collaborations with partners such as Schneider Electric, Microsoft, and Databricks, we are demonstrating how data and AI can drive industrial efficiency and unlock new avenues for growth. The Schneider Innovation Summit is the perfect platform to showcase how technology is supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, shaping smarter industries and advancing a more sustainable and innovative future for the Kingdom.

Digital transformation is enabling companies to enhance their capabilities, increase their reach and returns across their asset and operations value chains. Saudi Arabia’s ICT spending surged to over US$10 billion in 2024, driving digital transformation across health, defense, infrastructure, and education. For foreign investors, the Kingdom offers a stable, well-funded, and opportunity-rich environment aligned with Vision 2030 goals.”

AVEVA in collaboration with its partners is leading the way in the digital transformation journey of industries. Together with Schneider Electric, AVEVA is helping companies achieve industrial excellence through open technology and ecosystems, while its partnership with Microsoft is accelerating the delivery of AI-driven industrial innovation in various areas including energy & resource management, manufacturing and Customer Packaged Goods (CPG). Additionally, AVEVA CONNECT, the company’s AI-infused industrial intelligence platform along with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform are enabling organizations unlock the full potential of their data, derive deeper insights, and drive sustainable operational efficiency.

At the event, attendees can interact with industry experts from AVEVA to gain deep insights into how leveraging the full potential of data can upgrade industrial intelligence and business performance through accelerated innovation.

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.

