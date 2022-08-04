With a new and holistic suite of capabilities, AVEVA enables workers of any experience level to work smarter in the 2023 release of its silo-breaking operations control software

Dubai - UAE – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has launched the 2023 release of its operations control software, the first major coordinated release of its HMI/SCADA software portfolio, available in both perpetual and subscription purchases. The new release further supports the delivery of AVEVA Operations Control, a flexible, subscription-based solution of integrated capabilities that promotes greater efficiency and workforce collaboration at the scale that best suits the business.

The first of its kind in the industrial software sphere, AVEVA Operations Control simplifies day-to-day routines of teams by aligning workers around common digital threads of information, delivering the data and insights they need to drive growth at every level through increased efficiency, agility and reliability. With rich visualization technologies, analytics and development tools deployed within a hybrid cloud and on-premises environment, customers can ensure performance consistency, remove opportunity for human error, and improve operator insight and reactions to process deviations. Not only can critical information be retrieved faster, but inbuilt flexibility provides greater scaling – of data, users, or routes to revealing the correct decision.

“Digital technologies now comprise the beating heart of industrial enterprises. But operations teams do not yet have the ability to contextualize decisions within a cohesive and sustainable framework. AVEVA Operations Control leverages this information environment with a comprehensive set of applications that empowers users from edge to enterprise with real-time visibility of critical processes in every industry,” says Rashesh Mody, Executive Vice President - Operations Business, AVEVA.

AVEVA’s extensive portfolio is a core strength that supports customers in achieving the outcomes they seek. The 2023 operations control release focuses on worker empowerment with UI/UX enhancements, increased flexibility for web and mobile users, and greater connectivity. This release consists of updates in the following offerings: AVEVA System Platform 2023, AVEVA InTouch HMI 2023, AVEVA Edge 2023, AVEVA Plant SCADA 2023, AVEVA Historian 2023, AVEVA Communication Drivers 2023, AVEVA Reports for Operations 2023, AVEVA Development Studio, and AVEVA Teamwork.

“Value is often greater than the sum of its parts. The flexible collection of capabilities within the 2023 release function can be combined and linked for even greater effect. Instead of releasing a single HMI or SCADA product, we can enhance our customers’ ability to eliminate silos and build more intelligent systems that make their people smarter, thus maximizing the value obtained from their industrial data,” adds Mody.

The 2023 operations control software release is available through several procurement methods, including AVEVA Flex, the advanced industrial software subscription program. Customers can choose individual software offers within the operations control portfolio or realize new transformational value with end to end visibility across operations by subscribing to AVEVA’s broad portfolio through AVEVA Operations Control. AVEVA Operations Control removes traditional limitations on implementation by including unlimited software usage (measured by the number of users) and offering maximum commercial flexibility.

AVEVA Operations Control helps workers to do their jobs in a more sustainable way. Its comprehensive digital framework supports quicker, data-backed responses to events that require resolution, providing reliable process management systems, and reducing the effort required to train new staff. Customers across industries can further enrich their approach to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives by leveraging the solution to tap data-driven insights for more efficient and environmentally sustainable operations.