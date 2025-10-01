Dubai, UAE – AutoData Middle East, a leading provider of automotive data solutions, has released its H1 2025 Used Car Market Report. The data provides in-depth insights into market performance across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia (KSA). This 4th edition of the report highlights a pivotal six months for the region’s automotive sector, shaped by rising Chinese brand penetration, accelerating EV adoption, and evolving consumer behaviour in the used car marketplace.

Chinese Momentum and SUV Surge

Chinese automakers are firmly capturing the spotlight in the UAE, with Jetour surging +163.9% in the UAE to enter the top four brands and its T2 model climbing an impressive 212.2%. Geely (+39.1%) and MG (21.5%) also recorded strong gains. In KSA, Jetour rose 52.2% and Haval 37.3%, both benefiting from their SUV-focused lineups.

Confidence in Chinese brands continues to grow, with more than 70% of buyers in the UAE and KSA now expressing confidence in purchasing them. This shift is reflected in Vehicle Report inquiries, which show a 60% quarter-on-quarter surge in searches for Chinese models, led by demand for 2022 models priced around AED 70,000, underscoring the strength of Chinese brands in reshaping consumer choice.



EV Adoption Accelerates

Electric vehicle adoption continued to build pace across the region. Sales in the UAE rose 18.6% in H1 2025, lifting EVs to account for a 7% share of new registrations within a total market of approximately 157,000 new vehicles in the first half of 2025, marking an 11% year-on-year increase. In Saudi Arabia, EV sales climbed 33.5% to reach around 3% market share, driven by Lucid and Lexus, and reinforced by Saudi Vision 2030’s electrification agenda.

Consumer Trends: Shifting Trust and Brand Perceptions

The report delves into distinct consumer behaviour in the two markets. In the UAE, consumers take a value-and-image-driven approach, favouring vehicles priced between AED 10,000–60,000, and showing strong interest in older, more established models (2015-2020) that have a history of proven performance. In KSA, however, affordability remains the priority, with most demand centred on SAR 10,000-40,000 and a clear preference for newer used cars (2021-2023).



Market Pressure from Global Shifts

The UAE market is under increased pressure due to an influx of used Chinese vehicles, a consequence of trade shifts with the U.S., driving higher supply and a noticeable increase in average selling times for used cars.

Average days to sell online rose to 42.15 in the UAE and 30.06 in KSA by July, up from just 14.06 and 13.35 days respectively in April, when Ramadan and Eid promotions enabled faster transactions. As a result, dealers are relying on discounts and financing offers to stay competitive, with SUVs and luxury models holding firm while sedans and volume cars face increasing price pressure.

“Our H1 2025 report clearly shows that the Middle East’s used car market is more dynamic and complex than ever. The rise of Chinese brands and EVs, coupled with evolving consumer preferences, means that sellers and buyers must be more strategic. Data-driven insights are no longer a luxury, but a necessity for navigating this fast-paced market,” said Sebastian Fuchs, Managing Director of AutoData Middle East.

AutoData Middle East continues to lead the region in data transparency, with Vehicle Report now supporting over 42,000 users and partnering with more than 40 major entities. Daily usage has tripled, and 84% of buyers report no post-purchase issues, underscoring the platform’s role in building confidence and shaping smarter, safer car-buying decisions.

About AutoData Middle East

Launched in the region in 2010, AutoData Middle East provides comprehensive vehicle history reports in the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain. The company is part of the Skelmore Group, which boasts over 35 years of experience in the automotive business, positioning it as a leading provider of accurate and detailed vehicle information. Driven by a commitment to excellence, its data-driven solutions empower confident decision-making in insurance pricing, vehicle transactions, and dealership operations, enhancing transparency and confidence across the automotive landscape. AutoData Middle East was recently honored with the AI-based Estimating Solutions Provider Award at the InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2024.