Sharjah: Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), recently met with the newly-elected board of the AUS Alumni Association (AUSAA) and the newly-appointed board of the Alumni CEO Club to deepen engagement and set forward-looking priorities to advance the university's goals.

Sheikha Bodour said: “These meaningful exchanges are a reminder of the limitless potential within our alumni community. Their commitment to innovation, mentorship, and excellence not only reflects fundamental AUS values, but it sets a new standard for what we can achieve together. Our alumni are ambassadors of the AUS vision, embodying the pursuit of responsible leadership and community contribution. Together we’re laying the groundwork for a lasting legacy that advances individual achievements and our collective strength.”

During her meeting with the AUSAA, Sheikha Bodour exchanged perspectives on a preliminary draft outlining the board’s priorities. The board’s aspiration and vision focused on fostering stronger ties among alumni; enhancing both personal and professional networks; creating a robust and supportive community that extends beyond graduation; investing in alumni by offering opportunities for continuous learning, mentorship programs and professional development initiatives; and engaging alumni in a long-term relationship. The board also highlighted the symbiotic relationship between AUS and alumni, showcasing the important role of the latter in supporting the current student body while benefiting from access to university resources and networks.

Reem Baggash, President of the AUSAA, underscored the significance of meeting with the AUS leadership, considering it a crucial step towards strengthening the university’s community of “talented alumni.”

“Our goal is to connect, develop and sustain these valuable relationships, ensuring that our graduates continue to thrive both personally and professionally. By collaborating closely with the leadership and the university, we aim to foster a dynamic environment that benefits both alumni and current students, building a future where AUSAA stands as a beacon of innovation and opportunities,” she said.

In a separate meeting, Sheikha Bodour met with the newly-appointed board members of the Alumni CEO Club. A dynamic platform that empowers meaningful connections among accomplished business leaders who are AUS alumni, the Alumni CEO Club serves as a source of inspiration, showcasing the remarkable achievements of AUS graduates in various industries. The meeting focused on introducing prospective members and gathering their strategic insights. It also included a presentation of a preliminary draft of priorities for the upcoming year, detailing the board’s vision and strategic objectives.

"As AUS alumni, we are united by a shared dedication to innovation, leadership and giving back to our community. The CEO Club serves as a dynamic platform that fosters collaboration, promotes excellence and unlocks opportunities to drive impactful change in the business world and beyond. Together, we are shaping a legacy of success that embodies the values and vision of AUS,” said Mohamed Al Musharrakh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah and Alumni CEO Club President.

Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said that these meetings mark a significant step in strengthening the university’s relationships with both the AUSAA and the Alumni CEO Club.

“By engaging directly with these influential groups, Sheikha Bodour has set a clear path for aligning their efforts with the university's broader strategic goals. The exchange of ideas and priorities demonstrated a commitment to advancing the university’s mission and fostering a collaborative environment that supports both our alumni and the institution. I look forward to seeing how these partnerships will contribute to our continued growth and excellence," he said.

Video Links: (video of the meeting with the board of the AUS Alumni Association & (AUSAA) & video of the meeting with the board of the Alumni CEO Club): https://we.tl/t-R8kXMurLrQ