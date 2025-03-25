Sharjah, UAE – The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has confirmed—through an official Fatwa—that supporting higher education is a recognized form of zakat. A Fatwa, meaning a formal clarification or ruling on Islamic law, affirms that American University of Sharjah (AUS) is eligible to receive zakat contributions for student scholarships. This designation allows donors to fulfill their zakat obligations while directly transforming the lives of students facing financial challenges.

Zakat—meaning purification or almsgiving—is an essential form of charitable giving and pillar in Islam, ensuring financial support for those in need.

For many students, financial constraints can be a barrier to achieving their academic aspirations. By directing zakat contributions toward scholarships, AUS ensures that talented students facing financial challenges receive the support they need to continue their education without disruption. Members of the AUS business community have already begun contributing their zakat to scholarships, further reinforcing the university’s commitment to academic excellence and accessibility.

“Education is a powerful tool for opportunity and progress. By contributing zakat toward student scholarships, our community is playing an essential role in shaping futures and removing financial barriers to success,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS. “The generosity we are witnessing is a testament to the profound impact education has in transforming lives and we deeply appreciate the trust and support of our donors.”

The scholarships funded through zakat are designated for Muslim students facing financial difficulties and cover a range of academic disciplines, including engineering, business and the arts and sciences.

“Scholarships have long been a cornerstone of AUS’ mission to provide a world-class education to talented students, regardless of financial background. At AUS, we work throughout the year to ensure that students have access to financial support, empowering them to pursue their academic goals with confidence. The acceptance of zakat contributions adds another meaningful dimension to these efforts, allowing even more students to benefit from the generosity of our community,” said Reem Bardan, Executive Director of the AUS Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs.

AUS invites individuals and organizations to embrace the spirit of Ramadan—a time of giving, compassion and shared responsibility—by contributing to student scholarships and ensuring that financial hardship does not stand in the way of educational success.

To contribute or learn more, please visit go.aus.edu/zakat-contribution or contact the AUS Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs at giving@aus.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Samar Saeed, PR and Media Specialist, Office of Strategic Communications and Marketing at AUS, smahmoud@aus.edu

