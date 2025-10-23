Sharjah — American University of Sharjah (AUS) concluded a high-level Community Connect trip to Cambridge and London with a series of strategic alliances and agreements signed in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS. The engagements deepened ties between Sharjah’s research and entrepreneurship ecosystem and leading UK institutions, setting clear pathways for collaborative programs that will benefit students, faculty, startups and industry partners across both regions.

From Cambridge immersion to London convening

In Cambridge, delegates from AUS, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) and the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) engaged Cambridge Enterprise, Cambridge Science Park, the Bradfield Centre, Babraham Research Campus and Cambridge Judge Business School. Discussions focused on research commercialization, venture creation and university–industry collaboration adaptable to Sharjah’s fast-maturing innovation landscape.

Building on the Cambridge program, AUS and Invest in Sharjah co-hosted Sharjah Day in London at the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, convening leaders from government, academia and industry alongside UK investors focused on advanced manufacturing, education and research. The gathering introduced The Sharjah Model, a report produced by Oxford Business Group that outlines a practical framework for sustainable innovation-led growth. New agreements were signed with Oxford Business Group and the Financial Times to support sectoral analysis and market-entry strategies.

Alliances forge new pathways for talent development, research translation and startup growth

AUS, Sheraa and the Cambridge Forum agreed to collaborate on entrepreneurship and innovation through a Cambridge Pavilion at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival for Cambridge-affiliated startups, cross-promotion of innovation and sustainability programs and joint educational activities. Cambridge Forum is an independent global forum organized annually in Cambridge with the mission to unite technologists, academics, policymakers, entrepreneurs and development professionals in a shared space to exchange knowledge and skills.

“As a forum that aims to serve as a global gateway for Cambridge, connecting its entrepreneurs and academics with potential partners worldwide, we are pleased to have this collaboration with AUS and Sheraa,” said Dr. Ehab Shanti, Founder of the Cambridge Forum.

“We firmly believe that advanced technology, including AI and Insurtech, ought to be marshalled as a force for good to address the world's most pressing challenges. And central to this tech for good mission is transboundary collaborations,” he added.

AUS and the Global Education Lab signed an agreement to advance experiential learning through co-created higher-education simulations, customized global-exposure programs, cultural exchanges that bring international participants to AUS and joint faculty and executive-education initiatives.

“At Global Education Lab, we believe that meaningful partnerships begin where dialogue meets delivery. Our collaboration with AUS reflects a shared vision to bridge the world-class Cambridge ecosystem with the dynamic innovation landscape of the Middle East. Through this alliance, we aim to co-create higher education simulations, bespoke global exposure programs and cultural exchange initiatives that enrich learning experiences and nurture globally minded leaders. This partnership embodies our commitment to building academic connections that transcend borders, where Cambridge’s research excellence meets the region’s entrepreneurial spirit. Together with AUS and its ecosystem partners, we look forward to transforming educational innovation into real-world impact, empowering faculty, students and institutions across both regions to lead with insight, creativity and purpose,” said Suyash Bhatt, Founder of Global Education Lab.

Leadership perspectives

Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said: “These engagements show what is possible when universities act as the connective tissue between research, enterprise and public purpose. We are aligning AUS’ academic strengths with global partners to open new pathways for our students and faculty, accelerate founder pipelines across our region and bring fresh ideas to industry and government. The agreements concluded in Cambridge and London are designed for delivery—practical entrepreneurship initiatives and shared programs that translate research into economic and social value for Sharjah and the UK.”

About AUS Community Connect

Launched in September 2025, Community Connect is AUS' platform for structured engagement linking the university with global centers of excellence. Through curated visits, expert-led dialogues and applied learning activities, the initiative turns knowledge exchange into deliverable collaborations that advance research translation, entrepreneurship, talent development and policy-relevant education for the wider community.

