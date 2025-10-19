Sharjah: The American University of Sharjah (AUS) Board of Trustees, chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, convened on October 15, 2025, in Cambridge, UK, to advance targeted measures that reinforce financial clarity, institutional readiness and governance oversight, supporting AUS’ mission and long-term strategic direction.

The board meeting was held alongside AUS’ Community Connect Cambridge delegation program, part of a recently launched AUS outreach initiative which brought representatives from Sharjah ecosystem institutions to Cambridge for knowledge exchange, site visits and partnership exploration.

Her Highness Sheikha Bodour said: “Meeting in Cambridge carries special meaning for me. It’s a place that shaped and refined my relationship with knowledge, curiosity and learning. As a Board, our work strengthens the foundation for that same spirit to thrive at AUS. It’s our task to govern and develop policies that build resilience and momentum, so the university can serve its students, faculty, and community with clarity and purpose for many generations to come.”

The board approved revisions to the AUS Delegation of Authority Manual to clarify financial approval authorities and processes, endorsed the audit-related Business Continuity Management Policy to reinforce oversight and operational continuity, and renamed the Audit and Compliance Committee as the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee to align its remit with international best practices and integrated assurance.

“These actions sharpen how we govern in service of our academic mission,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS. “By clarifying financial authorities, formalizing a comprehensive business continuity framework and aligning committee oversight to encompass audit, risk and compliance, we are enhancing the university’s capacity to act decisively and responsibly. This is about protecting the student and faculty experience, supporting innovation and research and ensuring that AUS continues to deliver against its strategic priorities in a dynamic operating environment.”

Link video: https://we.tl/t-nlvXigUHD8