Sharjah: At a meeting chaired by Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of American University of Sharjah (AUS), the board approved the launch of three new doctoral programs and the appointment of new board members.

Sheikha Bodour said: ‘It’s with optimism and pride that we continue to expand the academic horizons of American University of Sharjah. The introduction of these new PhD programs will empower our students to become leaders in their fields, contributing to innovation and progress on a global scale. Welcoming our new board members further reflects our commitment to fostering excellence, diversity, and meaningful societal impact.’

The new doctoral programs include a PhD in Management, a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering, and a PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering. These programs respond to the increasing demand for advanced degrees in these fields, equipping graduates with the skills to address pressing global challenges. By offering these programs, AUS aims to contribute to the region's economic growth and innovation, producing highly qualified professionals in key sectors.

During the meeting, the board also welcomed the appointment of two new members, Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation in Egypt; and Dr. Christina A. Lomasney, a seasoned entrepreneur with two decades of experience in technology innovation and commercialization.

Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat has been a member of Egypt’s cabinet since 2018. Prior to her current position, she served as Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation and the Minister of Tourism. She has also served as an advisor to the Chief Economist and Senior Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was instrumental in modernizing the monetary policy framework at the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE). Her efforts also included structural reforms and shaping Egypt’s macroeconomic strategy in collaboration with other government ministries and served as the CBE’s liaison with the IMF and sovereign rating agencies.

Dr. Christina Lomasney, a physicist and entrepreneur, currently serves as the Director of Commercialization at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory where she focuses on industrial partnerships. She founded Modumetal, Inc., a company specializing in corrosion-resistant materials, raising over $100 million and collaborating with Fortune 500 companies. She also co-founded Isotron Corp., which developed decontamination technologies for the US military and post-Fukushima efforts. Named one of Fortune's Most Promising Women Entrepreneurs in 2015, Dr. Lomanseye holds degrees in physics from the University of Washington and serves on various industry boards.

