Sharjah — American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Alliance Française of Sharjah signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today on the AUS campus to foster collaboration in areas that promote the learning of the French language, enrich the university’s language offerings, and celebrate French and Francophone cultures.

The ceremony was presided over by Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi. The MoU was signed by His Excellency Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi and Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS. Present at the ceremony were His Excellency Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of Department of Government Relations, Sharjah; Sheikha Raad Fahim Al Qasimi, Secretary General of the International French Association in Sharjah; Stephanie Salha, Director of Institut Français UAE; Charlotte Jade, French Language Counselor in the Institut Français UAE; Audrey Leseigneur, Director of Alliance Français, Sharjah; and Lauren Martinez Randé, Head of Culture and Communication, Alliance Français, Sharjah.

The partnership, spearheaded by the AUS College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), will facilitate a range of activities, including the organization of workshops and cultural events, and the promotion of internationally recognized French certifications. It also establishes a framework for mutual support in French teaching, hosting Alliance Française Sharjah staff and students in classrooms with access to CAS’ high-quality facilities.

Chancellor Laursen considered the partnership an opportunity to promote the learning of the French language and enrich students’ cultural experiences, strengthening the university’s commitment to offering its students a global perspective.

“By collaborating with Alliance Française of Sharjah, we are fostering linguistic and cultural diversity, providing students with the opportunity to engage with French and Francophone cultures while developing valuable language skills. This initiative enhances our students' academic journey and prepares them to succeed in a multicultural, interconnected world,” said Chancellor Laursen.

Commenting on the agreement, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, said: “The new partnership marks a significant step forward in strengthening the collaborative framework between two prominent educational institutions in Sharjah. In today’s interconnected world, learning international languages, particularly French, serves as a means of communication and a gateway to understanding francophone culture. As Sharjah continues its pursuit of a knowledge-based economy, enhancing French language skills among students and community members unlocks unique opportunities for research, academic collaborations, and international career prospects.

He added: “We look forward to seeing the long-term impact of this MoU in nurturing the learning environment, through courses, workshops, programmes and accredited certificates. It will boost students’ capabilities and help them gain insights into global cultures, and capable of effective communication. We believe that such an impact will reinforce intellectual and cultural engagement and chart a path in which learning languages is complemented by AUS’s robust educational environment.”

