The American University in Cairo (AUC) announced a significant step in enhancing its academic standing and addressing market demands by launching a new major in cybersecurity. In addition, the University is strengthening its international academic cooperation by welcoming the first cohort of students enrolled in a joint program with Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen, Germany, leading to a dual master’s degree in political science from both institutions.

AUC introduced the new cybersecurity major within its Department of Computer Science and Engineering, in addition to embedded systems and artificial intelligence, which were introduced over the past two years. This new major is in response to the growing demand for qualified experts to safeguard digital infrastructure and protect data from cyberattacks.

"These specializations are very well aligned with the local and international job needs,” said Sherif Aly ‘96, professor and chair of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. “They position our graduates to land high-quality, higher-paying jobs in the marketplace," he added.

Aly further stressed the need for expertise in all three subject areas among fundamental industries, including transportation systems, healthcare and telecommunications. "All digital infrastructure out there needs protection, and there is a huge shortage of professionals to do this."

In another step reflecting AUC’s commitment to international education, the University announced the arrival of the first cohort of students in the joint master’s program with Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen, Germany. This program offers students a unique opportunity to earn a dual degree while deepening their understanding of different cultures. The launch of this program follows a decade of fruitful collaboration between the two institutions and marks an important milestone in strengthening academic ties between Egypt and Germany.

The program is the first of its kind, offering a political science degree that is accredited in both Germany and the United States. Students in the program will complete their studies between the two institutions, including an internship, a semester abroad at the partner institution, as well as Arabic and German studies.

"Choosing this program was an excellent decision. Coming from Tübingen, Germany, I have been impressed by the rigorous curriculum, which blends theory and practice. The small cohort size also allows for close and meaningful interaction with professors who are eager to provide valuable academic insights," said Angelos Chatzigiannis, one of the students in the joint program.

