Manama: Students at the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) have successfully concluded their summer internship programs for the 2024–2025 academic year. This initiative reflects AUBH’s commitment to developing young talent by providing students with practical training opportunities at leading organizations in Bahrain, allowing them to apply their academic knowledge in real-world settings and gain the professional skills needed for successful careers.

More than 80 students, representing various academic disciplines across AUBH’s colleges, took part in summer Internships. The students were placed in several prominent organizations within the Kingdom of Bahrain, including Beyon, Al Salam Bank, Investcorp, SICO, ALBA, BAPCO, ALEASTUR, Tamkeen, Racing Force, NASS Corporation, the Economic Development Board (EDB) and many more.

Through the guidance of AUBH’s Career Center, internship placements were thoughtfully aligned with the students’ fields of study, which included computer science, finance, management, industrial engineering, mechanical engineering, multimedia and more. This alignment allowed students to gain valuable hands-on experience relevant to their academic and professional goals, enhancing their readiness for future employment opportunities and enabling them to build foundational skills for long-term career growth.

Dr. Wafa Almansoori, Interim President and Provost at the American University of Bahrain, affirmed that the internship program reflects AUBH’s commitment to preparing graduates for the labor market by placing them in training environments aligned with international standards, where they gain practical experience that enhances their efficiency and competitiveness.

Dr. Almansoori said, “We truly value the collaboration with our public and private sector partners that welcomed our students and played a key role in enriching their experience. Their support reflects a shared commitment to nurturing national talent and empowering the next generation of professionals.”

Dr. Almansoori further noted that the initiative is part of the University’s social responsibility, aiming to transform students into active participants in the workforce, capable of innovation, adaptation, and applying their academic knowledge in real-world contexts, demonstrating the quality and relevance of the education AUBH provides.