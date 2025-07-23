The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has announced the award of full scholarships to six outstanding Bahraini students across various academic disciplines, in recognition of their remarkable achievements and academic excellence.

This initiative reflects AUBH’s commitment to fostering educational excellence, empowering national talent, and fulfilling its social responsibility towards the Kingdom of Bahrain, while playing a pioneering role in enabling students to access world-class education.

A record-breaking 160 applications were submitted this year — the highest number received since the establishment of AUBH. Following a rigorous evaluation process led by a specialized selection committee, six outstanding students were chosen. The selection was based on well-defined criteria, including academic excellence, demonstrated leadership potential, and active participation in extracurricular activities.

The selected students included Noora Isa Alkaabi, Hala Saher Maaroof, Sara Salah Juma, Ebrahim Faqihi, Jood Hesham Al Hashemi, and Ali Abbas Ghafail.

These full scholarships will enable the students to pursue their undergraduate studies at the American University of Bahrain, where they will benefit from a high-quality American-style education. AUBH offers forward-looking academic programs aligned with the evolving demands of the labor market, supported by a dynamic learning environment and world-class facilities that promote both personal development and professional preparedness.

Dr. Wafa Almansoori, Interim President and Provost at the American University of Bahrain, stated: “We are proud to support outstanding young talents, as they embody the true spirit of our educational mission. At AUBH, we strive to provide impactful opportunities that empower students to pursue their goals and thrive within an innovative and world-class academic environment. By investing in their potential, we aim to help shape a brighter future for Bahrain, driven by a new generation of visionary leaders and pioneers ready to leave their mark across a wide range of fields.”

Dr. Amal Al Awadhi Dean of Students at AUBH, commented, "“We are proud to support Bahraini youth and to empower them in pursuing their education at a prestigious institution like AUBH. Our continued efforts reflect our strong belief in the importance of investing in human capital as a cornerstone for sustainable development and a knowledge-based economy.”

The scholarship recipients and their families expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the American University of Bahrain for this life-changing opportunity. They described the scholarships as a turning point in their academic and professional journeys, and a strong motivation to strive for continued excellence. Moreover, they affirmed their commitment to maintaining academic excellence, contributing meaningfully to the university’s academic environment, and acquiring the knowledge and experience essential for a successful and promising professional future.